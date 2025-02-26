Lady Bird Soda Co. Expands from Mixers to Canned Soft Drinks

Texas-based soda company launches bold new flavors in February 2025

Austin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lady Bird Soda Co., a Texas-based premium carbonated mixer and soda company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first line of canned sodas in retail statewide. Albertsons Companies Southern Division has been named the official retail launch partner. Through this partnership, Lady Bird’s sodas will be available in all Albertsons, Randalls, Tom Thumb, United Supermarkets, and Market Street stores across Texas. This marks the company’s evolution from a mixer-focused brand to a full-fledged soda company.

“Transitioning from a mixer company to a soda company marks a pivotal step in Lady Bird’s growth journey,” says Atlas Cheek, co-founder and CEO of Lady Bird Soda Co. “We’re proud to bring fresh, health-conscious flavors to our customers, and excited to launch this product line in our home state of Texas with the support of our investor community and our retail partners. With this expansion, Lady Bird is redefining what a great-tasting, better-for-you soda can be.”

Soda Product Highlights

Flavors – Four refreshing, all-natural Texas-inspired flavors: Cactus Pear, Lemon Lime, Grapefruit Soda, and Tejas Cola.

– Four refreshing, all-natural Texas-inspired flavors: Cactus Pear, Lemon Lime, Grapefruit Soda, and Tejas Cola. Nutrition – Each flavor provides a satisfying option with 40 calories or less, just 4-6 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of fiber per can.

– Each flavor provides a satisfying option with 40 calories or less, just 4-6 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of fiber per can. Ingredients – Staying true to the company’s commitment to clean ingredients, all sodas are vegan, kosher, gluten-free, non-GMO, and certified Go Texan.

This milestone was made possible by a recent strategic investment from Gamer Packaging, empowering Lady Bird to develop, produce, and launch its first canned products. Distribution is expected to expand to other regional and national retailers shortly after the initial release.

“As we launch our first canned sodas, we’re staying true to Lady Bird’s core values: clean, refreshing flavors made with integrity and inspired by Texas roots,” says Daniel Barnes, co-founder of Lady Bird Soda Co. “We will continue to honor the craft and quality that started our journey. We’re excited to be part of every sip and introduce bold, natural, and unforgettable flavors.”

For more information on Lady Bird Soda Co., visit www.drinkladybird.com and follow @LadyBirdSoda on social media.

About Lady Bird Soda Co.

Founded in Austin, Texas, by Atlas Cheek, Daniel Barnes, and Caroline Fabacher, Lady Bird Soda Co. proudly offers two distinct lines of all-natural, low-sugar beverages: Lady Bird Bar Keep Reserve Mixers, designed to elevate the cocktail experience, and Lady Bird Sodas, crafted for pure refreshment. Each flavor embodies the essence of Texas, maintaining the highest standards of quality and taste. Lady Bird Soda Co. is dedicated to providing consumers with refreshing, guilt-free beverages made with only the finest ingredients. Learn more at www.drinkladybird.com.

