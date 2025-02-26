SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Manhattan Associates, Inc. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 28, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (“Manhattan Associates” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MANH) between October 22, 2024, to January 28, 2025, both dates inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Timothy Prime v. Manhattan Associates, Inc., et al. (Case No. 1:25-cv-00992) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/manhattan-associates-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Manhattan Associates’ expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s ability to forecast guidance despite macroeconomic fluctuations, the growth potential of their professional services offerings, and the ability for their cloud revenue to drive revenue for its professional services.

On January 28, 2025, Manhattan Associates published its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 and announced reduced revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2025. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on the “shift in professional services work to future periods . . . and to a lesser extent, reduced customization and higher partner utilization.”

Following this news, the price of Manhattan Associates’ common stock declined dramatically from a closing market price of $295.10 per share on January 28, 2025, to $222.84 per share on January 29, 2025, a decline of about 24.49% in the span of just a single day.

If you suffered a loss in MANH securities, you have until April 28, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

