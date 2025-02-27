Global Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (Mash) Treatment Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (Mash) Treatment Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

Poised to grow from $2.00 billion in 2024 to $2.60 billion in 2025, the MASH treatment market size reflects a staggering compound annual growth rate CAGR of 30.0%. The historic period's growth can be primarily linked to the rising incidence of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, the adoption of modern dietary habits leading to a surge in intake of processed foods, an increasingly sedentary lifestyle, and the escalating prevalence of metabolic conditions.

This momentum is expected to continue moving forward, with the market size predicted to rise further to $7.38 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 29.8%. Forecast period growth could be driven by increasing prevalence of obesity and obesity-related diseases, advances in early intervention strategies, robust reimbursement mechanisms, comprehensive insurance coverage, and a heightened awareness of liver diseases.

Major trends in the forecast period will likely include advancements in technology, pipeline development, strategic collaborations and partnerships, the rise of personalized medicine and precision therapeutics, and increasing investment in clinical trials and research. The MASH treatment market stands to gain substantial impetus from the escalating global prevalence of obesity, a condition typically marked by an excessive accumulation of body fat, leading to deterioration in overall health.

This fact is especially pertinent considering that as of March 2023, around 2.3 billion adults and children worldwide are obese or overweight, according to the Switzerland-based World Heart Foundation.

Who Are The Key Players In The Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (Mash) Treatment Market?

Major companies operating in the MASH treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Eli Lily and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Novo Nordisk A/S, among others. These key players are focusing on innovations such as liver fibrosis treatments which aim at halting or reversing the progression of fibrosis and improving liver function. One such notable innovation was made by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a U.S. based biopharmaceutical company that received approval for Rezdiffra resmetirom, the first-ever treatment for MASH with moderate to severe liver fibrosis.

How Is The Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (Mash) Treatment Market Segmented?

The MASH treatment market, as analyzed in this report, is segmented based on treatment into subcategories such as drugs and therapy. The market is also segmented by end-user, with hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, and other end-users forming the major groups. Finally, the market is segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (Mash) Treatment Market?

In terms of geography, North America holds the largest share, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region.

