Minister Maropene Ramokgopa delivers keynote address at technological showcase, 27 Feb

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will deliver the keynote address at a technological showcase hosted by infrastructure investment company Harith General Partners and Cisco, the international telecommunications firm. This engagement takes place on Thursday, 27 February 2025.



Harith General Partners and Cisco have partnered in the development of a future-proof smart-building. This sustainable workplace can also be harnessed to enhance efficiencies in government, the private sector, civil society, education, and health sectors, among others.



As the South African government advances the importance of collaboration between government, the private sector, civil society and other stakeholders to foster inclusive economic growth and sustainable development, the Minister’s address at this technological showcase will focus on the role of collaboration in implementing effective infrastructure reforms to accelerate action to meet the country’s development goals.



Details of this engagement are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 27 February 2025

Venue: Harith General Partners, 34 Impala Road, Sandton, Johannesburg

Time: 10:30 AM (registration starts at 09:30 AM)



For media enquiries relating to the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact Ministry Spokesperson Mr Litha Mpondwana on 064 802 3003 or email Litha@dpme.gov.za



For media enquiries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact Mr Lawrence Ngoveni on 082 824 3060 or email Lawrence.Ngoveni@dpme.gov.za