President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Basic Education Sector Lekgotla, 27 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 27 February 2025, deliver a keynote address at the Basic Education Sector Lekgotla at Birchwood Hotel, in Boksburg.

The theme for the annual Lekgotla is “Strengthening foundations for learning for a resilient future fit education system”.

Deliberations at this year’s Lekgotla are directed towards strengthening early childhood development for improved learning in later years; improving foundational skills of numeracy and literacy, especially reading and the use of Mother Tongue Based Bilingual Education, and providing support and development programmes to equip educators with skills, pedagogy and methodology that will help them nurture young and growing minds.

The Department of Basic Education has aligned the 2025 G20 Education and the 2025 Basic Education Lekgotla agenda in line with the call by President Ramaphosa to take the G20 to the people.

It is envisaged that this will promote wider sector participation and cultivate a G20 Education Working Group Presidency that reflects the voices and aspirations of the entire basic education sector.

It is expected that this historic interface of the G20 and Basic Education Lekgotla agenda will enrich South Africa’s policy reflections during the 2025 Basic Education Lekgotla, and far beyond.

South Africa’s G20 Education Agenda draws heavily on national plans of the 7th Administration to prioritise strengthening Early Childhood Development, Literacy, Numeracy, and Mother Tongue Based Bilingual Education; as well as Skills and Competencies for a Changing World.

Members of the media are invited to attend the Basic Education Sector Lekgotla as follows:

Date: ​​Thursday, 27 February 2025

Time: ​​09h00

Venue: ​Birchwood Hotel, Boksburg

