Acorn Health Expands Autism Diagnostic Services in Michigan

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Health, a leading provider of applied behavioral analysis therapy, now offers autism spectrum disorder (ASD) testing and diagnostic services across Northern Michigan and Southeast Michigan for children aged 24 months through 18 years of age.

As an Approved Autism Evaluation Center (AAEC) of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Acorn Health is pleased to expand its diagnostic services, initially launched in the state in 2023, in response to an increased need for access to care in the state. Autism diagnostic services are now offered in Cadillac, Gaylord, Grand Rapids – East Paris, Grand Rapids-Kentwood, Traverse City, Clinton Township, and Livonia.



“The rates of ASD are rising, and Acorn Health is pleased to expand psychological diagnostic testing to meet this fast-growing need,” said head of Acorn Health diagnostic services Dr. Gregory Worthington, Psy.D., BCBA-D, licensed clinical psychologist. “If a child is showing signs of ASD, we provide comprehensive psychological testing to clarify any issues and make an accurate diagnosis, which is vital to developing effective treatment plans. Once we make a diagnosis, we partner with families to plan and access appropriate therapies, included applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy, if warranted.”



Worthington notes early identification of ASD can open the door to support and resources that create lasting and meaningful change in the life of a child and their family. Potential signs of ASD include difficulty engaging with others, delayed speech or language development, repetitive movements such as hand-flapping or rocking, intense focus on specific interests or activities, sensitivity to sounds, textures, or other sensory experiences, and challenges with social interaction or play.

Acorn Health’s autism diagnostic services are available through a combination of in-person and telehealth options, depending on clinical appropriateness, family convenience and location.

“We regularly receive inquiries for diagnostic services in southeast Michigan and have families driving long distances for access to testing,” said Krista Boe, M.A., BCBA, LBA, chief clinical officer of Acorn Health. “We want to be sure we're doing all that we can to help families find the answers they're often desperately seeking.”

According to Boe, the quality of testing that Worthington and his team provides, from initial screenings to testing, reporting and beyond provides a best-in-class experience and sets Acorn Health apart from other centers providing diagnostic services.

“Learning a child has ASD can be difficult for a family,” Boe added. “I think it's important for all involved to understand that sometimes the outcome of testing is not what was desired or expected. Our diagnostics team is committed to ensuring families are equipped to make the next set of important decisions for their child.”

Acorn Health accepts most insurances to make autism assessment and diagnostic services accessible to families throughout the region.

Families can learn more by contacting Acorn Health’s diagnostics coordinator at diagnosticsmi@acornhealth.com.

About Acorn Health:

Acorn Health is an accredited Behavioral Health Center of Excellence® offering both center-based and in-home services nationwide in more than 70 centers located throughout Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia. Founded in 2018, Acorn is committed to providing industry-leading quality clinical care through applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy to give children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) the opportunity to live more independent and meaningful lives.

Cases of ASD are on the rise; according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, one in 36 children is living with ASD. ABA therapy, a program endorsed by the U.S. Surgeon General, provides individualized plans for each patient based on agreed upon clear, measurable goals with the child’s family. Acorn Health uses its proprietary Behavioral Health Index to measure success in ways that are easily understood by families, clinicians and educators.

