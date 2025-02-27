Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers Recognized in 2025 Edition of Super Lawyers

Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers celebrates its attorneys' recognition in the 2025 Super Lawyers list, highlighting excellence in legal representation.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers is proud to announce that several of its distinguished attorneys have once again been recognized in the highly esteemed 2025 edition of Super Lawyers. This prestigious designation is awarded to no more than five percent of practicing attorneys in each state, highlighting those who have demonstrated exceptional legal skills, peer recognition, and professional achievement.

Honoring Legal Excellence

Founding Partners Quinton S. Seay and Eugene Felton, Jr. have been consistently named to the Super Lawyers list, a testament to their unwavering dedication to securing justice for their clients. Their extensive legal experience and proven trial success continue to set the standard for excellence in personal injury and trial law.

In addition, Allie Jones has been named a 2025 Rising Star for the 2nd year, a distinguished honor recognizing the top up-and-coming attorneys under 40 who have demonstrated remarkable skill, dedication, and promise in their legal careers.

“We are incredibly honored to have our attorneys recognized in the 2025 edition of Super Lawyers,” said a representative of Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers. “Our firm is built on a commitment to fighting for justice, and this recognition underscores our dedication to providing the highest level of legal representation for our clients.”

About Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers

Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers is an experienced personal injury law firm serving Georgia and Washington, D.C. With a proven record of success and a commitment to securing fair compensation for our clients, our attorneys offer unparalleled expertise and innovative legal solutions. We go beyond conventional legal approaches, uncovering new opportunities to ensure our clients receive the restitution they deserve.



