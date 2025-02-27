Metered Dose Inhaler Devices Global Market Report 2025: Uncover Key Trends, Insights, And Projections

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research data points to a significant increase in the metered dose inhaler devices market size in recent years. It has been forecasted to grow from $15.46 billion in 2024 to $16.36 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. This growth reflects the increasing prevalence of diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease COPD, along with an increased demand for metered dose inhaler devices.

The market is not just growing, but is projected to grow strongly over the next few years. The market size is expected to expand to $20.29 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of diseases like COPD, asthma, and infectious respiratory diseases, along with rising diabetes cases. Major driving trends include technological advancements, innovative therapies, regulatory approvals, the introduction of new inhalers, and the adoption of online marketing tools.

Increasing cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases are predicted to drive the metered dose inhaler devices market going forward. COPD, a progressive lung disease characterized by airflow obstruction, often results from long-term exposure to irritants like cigarette smoke. It leads to symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing, and wheezing. Factors driving the increasing prevalence of COPD include tobacco use, air pollution, an aging population, and delayed diagnosis or treatment. Metered dose inhaler devices play a crucial role in managing COPD as they deliver medication directly to the lungs. These devices offer quick relief and enhance airflow. This emphasizes the increasing need for these devices, thus driving market growth.

Companies operating in the metered dose inhaler devices market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, 3M Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Berry Global Inc., AptarGroup Inc., Philips Healthcare, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Cipla Limited, Gerresheimer AG, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Mylan N.V., Nemera, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, Cohero Health Inc., Bespak Europe Ltd., Trudell Medical International, and Iconovo AB

There's a focus on developing technologically advanced solutions such as pressurized metered dose inhalers pMDIs for enhanced drug delivery efficiency and patient compliance. In July 2023, for example, India-based pharmaceutical company Lupin Limited launched a pMDI for the treatment of adult asthma and COPD in Germany. This launch highlights Lupin's commitment to addressing critical healthcare needs and improving patient outcomes, especially given that about 5% of adults in Germany suffer from asthma.

- By Type: Desktop Metered Dose Inhaler Devices, Portable Metered Dose Inhaler Devices, Other Types

- By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

- By Application: Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Other Applications

- By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Other End Users

Subsegments include Standard, High-Performance, and Smart desktop MDI devices, along with Conventional, Advanced, and Smart Portable MDI devices, and other types such as Nebulizer-Based MDI devices, Dry powder inhaler DPI combined devices, Soft mist inhaler SMI devices, and Other specialized MDI devices.

North America was the largest region in the metered dose inhaler devices market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

