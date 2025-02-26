Force Fleet Tracking and Jobber Team Up to Simplify Dispatching with Integrated Fleet Tracking for Home Service Pros

New integration enhances dispatching with live vehicle data, helping home service pros save time and upgrade the customer experience. The integration is available now to eligible Jobber customers in the United States that are subscribed to a Premium or Pro plan from Force Fleet Tracking.

San Jose, CA, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojio, a leading connected vehicle and telematics solutions provider, and creator of Force Fleet Tracking, the only fleet management solution built specifically for small and medium-sized businesses, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Jobber, a leading provider of home service software. This partnership introduces a seamless integration that enables Jobber customers to access live vehicle data and fleet insights inside the Jobber software suite, including vehicle location, status, speed, fuel level and more.

With this new fleet tracking integration, powered by Mojio, home service businesses—including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and landscaping companies—can more easily manage their teams and vehicles, improving response times, simplifying dispatching, and delivering superior customer experiences.

“Service pros rely on precision and efficiency in their fast-paced businesses, especially when it comes to scheduling jobs and dispatching their team,” said Kenny Hawk, CEO of Mojio. “By integrating real-time telematics data with Jobber’s robust home service software, we’re enabling critical visibility to help busy pros optimize daily operations, enhance customer service and catch vehicle issues before they become expensive problems.”

A Smarter Way to Dispatch and Manage Small Fleets

The Force Fleet Tracking integration provides a unified view of a company’s field operations inside of Jobber, allowing service pros to:

View vehicle location in real-time on the map, alongside scheduled jobs for faster, more accurate dispatching.

Optimize inbound or urgent job assignments by identifying the nearest available vehicle and team member.

Enhance customer communication with live location tracking, ensuring service teams arrive on time.

Access a range of live vehicle data inside of Jobber, including street address, speed, direction of travel, fuel level and battery status, along with the assigned team member

Customers who connect the integration will also benefit from easy access to the complete set of vehicle data and fleet insights available in Force Fleet Tracking.

“Efficiency and reliability are critical to running a successful home service business, and our integration with Force Fleet Tracking takes both to the next level,” said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder at Jobber. “With easy-to-use live vehicle tracking built right into Jobber, we’re making it simpler for service pros to stay agile, reduce downtime, and provide customers with a top-quality experience.”

Now Available for Jobber Customers

The Force Fleet Tracking integration is now available to Jobber customers on Connect and Grow membership plans in the U.S. An active subscription to a Force Fleet Tracking Premium or Pro plan is also required. The integration can be easily connected via the Force Fleet Tracking listing in the Jobber App Marketplace.

To learn more about Force Fleet Tracking, please visit: https://forcefleettracking.com

---- END ----

About Mojio

Every vehicle has a story to tell—Mojio gets them talking. Our connected mobility platform turns telematics data and real-world driving experiences into actionable intelligence, empowering businesses, fleets, and their drivers to make smarter, safer, and more efficient decisions.

Our flagship solution, Force Fleet Tracking, helps small and medium-sized fleets stay in control with live GPS tracking, driver behavior analytics, vehicle health monitoring, and dashcam video verification—reducing risk, optimizing costs, and elevating the customer experience.

Since 2012, Mojio has been a trusted partner to automotive manufacturers, commercial auto insurers, field service management software vendors, mobile network operators, and smart home innovators. With billions of miles of driving data analyzed and millions of insights delivered, we’re redefining connected mobility—one vehicle at a time.

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning software for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 250,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business, Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: https://jobber.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kyle MacDonald

VP of Marketing & Business Development

Mojio & Force Fleet Tracking

Email: marketing@moj.io

+1 408-594-5438

Travis Van Horn

PAN Communications for Jobber

jobber@pancomm.com

+1 202-840-2286

Elana Ziluk

Senior Public Relations Manager, Jobber

elana.z@getjobber.com

+1 416-317-2633

Attachment

Kyle MacDonald Mojio marketing@moj.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.