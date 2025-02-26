Suicide, Serotonin, and Social Media: Camps Offer a Radical Lifeline for Gen Alpha

Campers at Cho-Yeh enjoy time outside.

Post-pandemic, teen mental health has declined sharply, but nature-based programs, including camps, are gaining recognition for their positive impact.

Camps are much more than a temporary escape. They are transformative environments that reconnect youth with nature, community, and their own potential.” — Gregg Hunter

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASESuicide, Serotonin, and Social Media: Camps Offer a Radical Lifeline for Gen AlphaColorado Springs, CO, Feb 24, 2025:Nearly half of parents report new or worsening mental health issues in their teens since the pandemic, with emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts rising by 31% in 2020 alone.Many kids spend up to 7.5 hours a day on screens, reducing physical activity and deepening feelings of isolation and depression. While Big Pharma and tech giants push quick fixes, emerging research indicates that effective remedies may be found in the natural world.Studies show that time in green spaces can dramatically lower stress markers such as cortisol, heart rate, and blood pressure.Summer camps are emerging as a beacon of hope in this challenging landscape."Camps are much more than a temporary escape. They are transformative environments that reconnect youth with nature, community, and their own potential," said Gregg Hunter, President and CEO of the Christian Camp and Conference Association."At a time when our children face negative influences and mounting pressures in modern life, the camp experience offers a proven, holistic solution that nurtures both body and soul."Communities, educators, and policymakers increasingly recognize the urgent need for accessible, nature-based programs.Journalists now have a unique opportunity to cover the hidden crisis of soaring screen time and digital isolation and showcase transformative stories of youth rediscovering hope through nature.For more information about how time in nature is combating the youth mental health crisis, please contact the Christian Camp and Conference Association's media relations team.Contact:Zac HunterPublic Relations Manager757-304-2279zhunter@vladimirjones.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.