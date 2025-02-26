James Dainard feature on 'Million Dollar Zombie Flips' Premiere March 1 on A&E's Home.Made.Nation

James Dainard, Ryan Burgess, Megan Halter featured on Million Dollar Zombie Flips

Million Dollar Zombie Flips follows James Dainard and his team as they hunt for, fix, and flip zombie houses in the Seattle area.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Million Dollar Zombie Flips follows James Dainard and his team as they hunt for, fix, and flip zombie houses in the Seattle area. In each episode, James brings the cash and teams up with a rookie flipper who finds a dilapidated house and together, they attempt to turn it into a stunning million-dollar home. Following James' plan, the flipping partner is in charge of the renovation process and if all goes smoothly, they split the profit 50/50. However, if the newbie can't meet the team's standards, James will take over and keep the full profit for himself. With millions of dollars on the line, do these real-estate newbies have what it takes to turn big bucks in the high-stakes world of flipping?James Dainard is the recent author of “The Flipping Framework” published by Bigger Pockets and is a Host of the popular real estate podcast cast “On the Market”James Dainard has been a real estate investor in the Pacific Northwest for nearly 20 years, he has founded, along with his business partner Will Heaton, a family of real estate companies including Heaton Dainard Real Estate, a brokerage that specializes working with real estate investors, Intrust Funding, a hard money lending company that provides capital to real estate flippers, and ProjectRE, a real estate educational company that teaches investors how to fix and flip properties . James is active real estate investor and real estate broker that has been involved in over 4,000 real estate investment transactions and over a billion in real estate sales directly to investors.

