Gordy’s HWY 30 Announces Return of 12th Annual Music Festival in Idaho this Summer

FILER, ID, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over a decade, music fans from around the world have descended upon the tiny town of Filer, Idaho each June for a festival like no other. What once started out as a school fundraiser has turned into a bucket list item for nearly 10,000 people. And this year, Gordy’s HWY 30 is making its return for a 12th year to the Twins Falls Fairgrounds June 18-21. With an extensive roster of top-tier names and up-and-coming artists, the family friendly event brings together musical genres including country, rock, Americana, and red dirt to the stage for four unforgettable days.With 95 percent of the lineup already confirmed, concertgoers are already snatching up tickets, with just a small number of early bird passes still remaining. Among this year’s headliners are Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners on Thursday for their first time together after five years and Luke Grimes on Friday, known for his role as Kayce Dutton on the hit TV drama Yellowstone and whose music has been globally streamed over 95 million times. They’ll follow acts like Josh Ross, the Lowdown Drifters and the Huser Brothers. Local talent will also be shining strong with Southern Idaho-bred artists including EllieMae, Heath Owens Band, and Aaron Golay and The Original Sin along with Jesse Dayne and The Sagebrush Drifters, who hail from Boise. Also, a can’t-miss during the festival: HWY 30 will once again honor groups including veterans, first responders and breast cancer survivors with special commemorative days.“We’ve always said that HWY 30 is by the people and for the people, and this year is no different as we remain committed to our mission of bringing people from all walks of life together to enjoy live music and just have a good time,” said founder Gordy Schroeder. “We truly couldn’t do what we do without our fans so we encourage everyone to bring the family and settle in for a really amazing show.”This year’s HWY 30 will also welcome KC Johns, Casper McWade, The Filthy Heathens, Joe Stamm Band, Sundance Head, Eli Howard and The Greater Good, Self Image, Ronnie and The Redwoods, and Palmer Anthony. And never missing the festival since Day One, mainstay George DeVore is included in the lineup as well. In addition to festival passes, single and multi-day tickets are now on sale with a price increase coming soon. Children ages 12 and under will receive free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information, visit www.hwy30nation.com/idaho About Gordy’s HWY 30 Gordy's HWY 30 is a four-day music festival held each summer in Filer, Idaho. Created by Gordy and Meg Schroeder as a school fundraiser in 2009, the family-friendly fest now attracts tens of thousands from across the world and showcases a collection of country, Americana, rock, and red dirt artists. For more information, visit www.hwy30nation.com

