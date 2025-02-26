Derm-Biome’s DB-007-5 is highly effective at treating atopic dermatitis and reducing itch in preclinical study, outperforming the current leading topical AD drug

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a Vancouver-based biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health and healthy ageing, is pleased to announce that its topical drug DB-007-5 was highly effective at treating atopic dermatitis (AD) and is more potent at reducing itch than the current leading AD drug in a well-established preclinical model of human AD.

Atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema) is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that causes dry, itchy and inflamed skin. The condition affects up to 10% of adults and 20% of children. AD is often linked to depression and a decreased quality of life. There is no cure for AD.

In the study, DB-007-5 (0.75%) significantly reduced AD-associated inflammation and outperformed Opzelura (1.5% ruxolitinib cream by Incyte Corporation, the current leader in topical AD therapy) in reducing itch. Itchiness is the most debilitating symptom of AD. In an earlier preclinical study, DB-007-5 was significantly more effective than Pfizer’s Eucrisa (crisaborole), achieving complete disease inhibition. DB-007-5 also demonstrates a highly favorable safety profile.

Dr. Youwen Zhou, Derm-Biome CSO and Professor of Dermatology at the University of British Columbia, and Director of Skin Research Program, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute: “Atopic dermatitis is an intensely itchy inflammatory skin disease that causes physical and psychological suffering in millions of people worldwide. Currently available therapies still leave a significant proportion of AD sufferers with inadequate disease control. These results confirm that DB-007-5 has a strong potential to become the next-generation first-line treatment for atopic dermatitis”.

Derm-Biome CEO Gordon Eberwein: “We are very excited by the results of this trial. The rates of AD have increased 2-to-3 fold, with up to 20% of children affected by the disease. Current topical AD drugs have limited efficacy or are approved for short-term use only due to potential side effects. While the pipeline of expensive biologic drugs targeting severe AD is robust, there is a lack of safe and effective topical treatments for mild to moderate AD. We believe that DB-007-5 will help fill this void.”

About Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving skin health and healthy aging. We are developing novel topical therapies for inflammatory skin diseases, precancerous skin conditions, and aging skin that are highly effective and well tolerated by skin.

Contact

Investor Inquiries:

Gordon Eberwein

geberwein@derm-biome.com

https://derm-biomepharmaceuticals.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.