H.H.C. Group Achieves ISO Certification, Highlighting Commitment to Excellence in Healthcare Cost Containment

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H.H.C. Group (H.H.C), the leader in reducing healthcare costs by providing high-quality cost containment using claim negotiation, repricing and independent review solutions, proudly announces achievement of the globally recognized ISO 9001:2015 certification with the expert guidance of ISOP Solutions. This certification validates H.H.C. Group’s steadfast commitment to operational precision, compliance and delivering exceptional value to its clients.

“Attaining ISO 9001:2015 certification means that H.H.C.’s systems and processes align with rigorous international standards, allowing the Company to enhance customer satisfaction, streamline operations and ensure consistently high-quality service,” says Bruce D. Roffé, president and CEO, H.H.C. “This milestone reinforces H.H.C.’s position as a trusted partner for self-insured employers, TPAs, stop-loss carriers and unions across the country.”

Pursuing ISO 9001:2015 certification reflects H.H.C’s ongoing motivation to improve its processes and maintain the trust of its growing client portfolio. This achievement underscores the strength of its quality systems and confirms company-wide dedication to providing superior cost-containment services.

“H.H.C. Group’s certification encompasses a broad array of services, such as claims negotiation, line-item bill review and independent medical reviews, as well as its role as an Independent Review Organization (IRO) handling internal, external and independent dispute resolution reviews,” continues Roffe. “Moving forward, we are committed to maintaining certification through regular audits and continuous quality enhancements.”

ISO 9001:2015 certification is a globally respected framework for quality management systems, designed to help organizations improve efficiency, enhance customer experiences and demonstrate their capability to deliver reliable and consistent outcomes. Certification is recognized as a symbol of operational integrity and excellence in industries worldwide.

Reinforcing its commitment to accelerating cost containment, H.H.C. has introduced its Complimentary Claim Review Program. This initiative provides organizations with an opportunity to experience H.H.C.’s cost-containment solutions risk-free, including claims negotiation, line-item bill review and independent dispute resolution services.

About H.H.C. Group

Dedicated to significantly reducing medical claims costs through claim negotiation, repricing, and independent medical review, H.H.C. Group is a national healthcare cost-containment leader serving self-funded healthcare payors, TPAS, stop-loss carriers/captives, unions and insurers. Serving the Group Health, Workers Compensation and Auto-Health markets, H.H.C. Group delivers timely, customizable solutions and proven savings. Committed to integrity and compliance, URAC-accredited H.H.C. Group stands out as a trusted partner for reducing healthcare costs and ensuring quality outcomes. https://www.hhcgroup.com/

