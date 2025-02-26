Martyn Till joins SEDA Experts’ Damages, Forensic, and Fraud Investigations Expert Witness Practice

SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Martyn Till joined the firm as Managing Director.

New York, NY, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Martyn Till joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Martyn brings an intimate knowledge of tax to a number of our practices,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Martyn Till is a retired senior tax advisor with extensive experience in the UK and international tax landscape, having spent most of his 30-year career at KPMG LLP as a Corporate Tax Advisor. He specializes in the tax aspects of Mergers and Acquisitions, cross-border transactions, and mid-market Private Equity transactions.

Martyn became a partner at KPMG in 1998, starting in the Sheffield and Leeds offices, where he handled a broad range of UK and international tax matters. In 2007, he moved to KPMG’s Private Equity Group in London while also leading the Northern M&A tax team.

Mr. Till managed KPMG's tax relationships with a diverse client base, including multinational corporations, fast-growing owner-managed businesses, and high-net-worth entrepreneurs. His expertise covered UK direct taxation, tax compliance, audits, and liaising with tax authorities and other stakeholders.

Throughout his career, he frequently collaborated with KPMG’s Forensic Accounting teams, contributing to Expert Witness reports on Corporation Tax, Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax, fiscal share valuations, shareholder disputes, and high-net-worth divorce proceedings. Most cases were resolved through negotiation rather than court hearings.

Before joining KPMG, Martyn trained as a Tax Inspector at HMRC (then the Inland Revenue) through its fast-track graduate scheme, qualifying in 1989. He gained extensive experience in UK direct taxation, audits, and investigations into individuals, partnerships, and corporations. He frequently attended the First Tier Tax Tribunal, handling tax appeals, disputed claims, disclosures, and other administrative matters.

Beyond his Tax career, Mr. Till serves as a Trustee and Board Member of a local social enterprise charity.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

