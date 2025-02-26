Upper Deck Unveils Original New Trading Card Game “Rush of Ikorr”

Trading Card Game players seeking a new competitive, team-based and customizable experience can immerse themselves in a new gameplay format from the leaders in entertainment collectibles and games

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in collectibles, memorabilia, tabletop and trading card games (TCG), revealed details behind its highly anticipated new and original trading card game, Rush of Ikorr. Upper Deck continues its tradition of creating innovative and exciting TCGs with a brand-new experience that combines cooperative, competitive, and customizable gameplay, all in one.

Rush of Ikorr redefines the TCG experience combining epic 3 vs. 3 (multiplayer) battles with elements of card customization under the veil of ancient mythologies. These aspects combine to create a new TCG experience offering remarkable strategic depth in both deck building and game strategy.

“We feel confident that Upper Deck fans and the TCG community as a whole will enjoy the way we’ve recreated the trading card game experience, adding team-play elements and card combinations that offer unpredictable twists and turns they can challenge themselves to master,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck.

Introduction of Infusion Cards

Card customization is achieved through Upper Deck’s Infusion Cards, which are clear overlay cards that offer unique deck-building customization. With these Infusion Cards, Rush of Ikorr players can transform their Champion Cards to assume new abilities and traits. With 2,740 different card combinations, gameplay outcome possibilities become endless, which keeps the game fresh and exciting.

“One of the biggest draws in TCGs is deck building, which can sometimes be as engaging as the gameplay with players seeking the best possible combinations. Our infusion customization system enhances this experience significantly, creating a refreshing and more immersive experience,” said Bubby Johanson, Senior Director of Game Development at Upper Deck. “With more options, we expect the meta to be both challenging to find and wide in scope. Players of all types should be able to create a competitive deck that works alongside their personal playing style.”

Each Rush of Ikorr Starter Deck comes with three Infusion Cards, with a total of 45 Infusion Cards available across the complete first iteration of the game. As these cards will be a hot commodity within the gameplay, the rare and super rare editions are anticipated to be a key focus for those who enjoy the trading card chase.

First-Of-Its-Kind 3 vs. 3 Battles

While other trading card games on the market are strictly competitive in nature and focus on one player battling another, Rush of Ikorr pushes beyond this standard gameplay format and is designed to be primarily enjoyed as a six-player team battle. With 3 vs. 3, the TCG becomes similar to an eSport where each player within the team has their own role as they collectively battle the opposing team. Rather than solely competing, players can also focus on how to support their allies, with each player building their deck around the different aspects of the game experience – a unique element that has never been seen in the TCG community.

“For us, it’s all about the community and creating new experiences collectors and gamers can enjoy while up-leveling their TCG strategies,” said Travis Rhea, Director of Entertainment Brands at Upper Deck. “Our team thoughtfully crafted every aspect of the gameplay mechanics, artwork development, storyline, and incorporation of ancient mythologies. We view Rush of Ikorr as a competitive, cooperative, and customizable gaming experience, and we’re eager to get this TCG into collectors’ and players’ hands this summer.”

How to Buy Rush of Ikorr

Hobby shops and gaming shops participating in Upper Deck’s Certified Diamond Dealer (CDD) program can now exclusively pre-order Rush of Ikorr products, with the trading card game slated for a worldwide release date of June 11, 2025. Upper Deck supports local brick-and-mortar hobby and gaming stores with the Certified Diamond Dealer program, which provides market protection via exclusively selling through physical shops. CDD participants enjoy a wide array of additional benefits by participating, from a co-op program where Upper Deck invests in the shop’s business efforts, to exclusive products and organized play support. Rush of Ikorr can also be purchased online via Upper Deck’s network of Authorized Internet Retailers, and on www.upperdeckstore.com.

Rush of Ikorr: Act I, Part 1 “Shattered Chaos” is releasing with four starter decks: Olympian Thunder, Moonlit Magic, Stunning Presence, and Pharaoh’s Command. Each Starter Deck includes 54 cards with three Infusion Cards and an exclusive Foil Variant Avatar Card.

Learn more about Upper Deck and its collection of sports and entertainment trading cards, tabletop games, and memorabilia at www.upperdeck.com .

