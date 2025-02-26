QuisLex Experts to Share Insights at Upcoming Events

Spring schedule includes US and international legal forums and trade events including NAMWOLF, SIFMA C&L Seminar, Legalweek NY, CPDP.ai and more

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announces its upcoming events schedule. Continuing its commitment to supporting premier education and networking opportunities for clients and partners, QuisLex is sponsoring several prominent organizations and forums in both the United States and Europe.

Spring events QuisLex and its team of experts will participate in include:

NAMWOLF 2025 Driving Diversity & Leadership Conference (DDLC) – March 8-11, Phoenix, AZ

QuisLex is sponsoring the event as an MBE/WBE Business Partner.

SIFMA C&L Annual Seminar – March 23-26, Austin, TX

In addition to its sponsorship, QuisLex associate vice president, Legal Solutions, Andrew Goodman will join the panel discussion for the session “Perils and Benefits of AI: A View Through a Litigator’s Lens.”

Legalweek New York 2025 – March 24-27, New York, NY

QuisLex representatives will be in attendance and hosting client meetings.

ABA 2025 Antitrust Spring Meeting – April 2-4, Washington, DC

QuisLex representatives will be in attendance and hosting client meetings.

Consero Corporate Litigation and Investigations Forum – April 9-11, Litchfield, AZ

QuisLex is a sponsor, and Andrew Goodman, QuisLex associate vice president, Legal Solutions, will moderate the panel “Managing & Budgeting Litigation.”

ACC Legal Ops Con – April 9-11, Chicago, IL

In addition to its sponsorship, QuisLex vice president and chief of staff Jennifer Contegiacomo will be part of the expert panel for the session “Keys to Vendor Management from eDiscovery, Document Review, and Legal Spend Vendors Who Have Seen It All!”

Mitratech Interact conference and exposition – April 14-17, Dallas, TX

QuisLex vice president and chief of staff Jennifer Contegiacomo will join the panel for the session “Wranglin' the Rightsourcing Revolution: Matching the Right Work to the Right Provider.”

Contact QuisLex to schedule a meeting with an expert at any of these events.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce costs, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 New Law Provider, the World Commerce & Contracting Association as an Outstanding Service Provider and the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

Media Contact Vicki LaBrosse Edge Marketing for QuisLex vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

