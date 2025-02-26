Ageless Innovation Set to Debut New Age-Inclusive Game, YAHTZEE Slots, At Toy Fair New York 2025

Licensed by Hasbro, YAHTZEE Slots is the company’s fifth reimagined game specifically designed to meet the needs of older adults

The evolving collection of products and games from Ageless Innovation aims to foster essential social connections, improve emotional health and well-being, and deliver joy to aging loved ones through innovative play experiences

Ageless Innovation will showcase its holistic product line at Toy Fair New York (booth 5712) in the Jacob K Javits Center from March 1 – 4, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for Toy Fair New York 2025, Ageless Innovation, a global healthcare company devoted to reimagining how we positively live and age together through the power of play, will debut YAHTZEE Slots, the fifth age-inclusive game created under license from leading games, IP and toy company, Hasbro. In line with the holistic Ageless Innovation mission and product portfolio, the game has been thoughtfully redesigned to enrich the lives of older adults and their families through engaging play experiences. YAHTZEE Slots will round out a robust collection of four other reimagined Hasbro Games classics, including TRIVIAL PURSUIT Generations (2025 TOTY Nominee, Grown Up Toy of the Year), GAME OF LIFE Generations, SCRABBLE Bingo, and TABOO Charades.

Since the company’s inception, Ageless Innovation has remained at the forefront of play trends for older adults worldwide, specifically “kidult” and “eldertainment,” serving the longevity economy and highlighting toys, games, and activities designed to engage, connect, and sharpen skills for older adults. In 2023, the company was announced as Hasbro’s first-ever licensee focused on creating play experiences for older adults, underscoring Ageless Innovation’s expertise and leadership within the aging category; a title they still proudly hold today.

YAHTZEE Slots, like its unique predecessors, is a fresh take on a beloved game that has captivated families for decades. It aims to provide offerings beyond the original game components, including new age-inclusive features, and more in-game play opportunities, to ultimately create deeper connections across generations – with its strongest lens on older adults. Equipped with a real, tabletop slot machine, the game offers three ways to play – YAHTZEE Slots, classic YAHTZEE, and a fun, quick game entitled Dice Drop – and boasts an oversized score sheet and rulebook that make text easier to read. A family and friends game log is included so players can keep track of the fun times shared. The newest game in the lineup, YAHTZEE Slots, is expected to hit most major retailers in Summer 2025 (MSRP: $29.99).

“Like all of our Hasbro licensed games, YAHTZEE Slots stays true to the classic competitive gameplay that players know and love, and introduces two new, accessible ways for older adults to play,” said Ted Fischer, CEO and Co-Founder of Ageless Innovation. “As our impactful product and partnership portfolio continues to grow, we’re committed to offering innovative play experiences for players of all ages, particularly the aging population, and will continue to ensure that we deliver on our promise to enrich the lives of older adults with fun, social connection, and meaningful engagement.”

Proof of Ageless Innovation’s expertise remains in the data. More than a dozen clinical studies from AARP, UnitedHealthcare, and other trusted sources have shown that many products within the Ageless Innovation portfolio can enhance the lives of older adults living with social isolation, loneliness, and forms of cognitive decline including Alzheimer’s and dementia; a fact that remains more prevalent than ever given increasing reports of impaired cognitive health. Each product under the Ageless Innovation umbrella, including YAHTZEE Slots and its Hasbro-licensed predecessors, card games, and their award-winning collection of Joy for All Companion Pets, has the possibility to calm anxiety, facilitate intergenerational connection, stimulate conversation, and increase the quality of life for older adults facing challenges – without the use of medication. Beyond older adults, Ageless Innovation’s products, partnerships, and impactful programs aim to deliver solutions for caregivers, with many citing an improved quality of life after usage or participation.

YAHTZEE Slots joins an impressive lineup of licensed games from Hasbro, which also includes:

TRIVIAL PURSUIT Generations ($44.99): With over 1,500 generation-specific questions, this 2025 Grown-Up Toy of the Year TOTY Nominee invites the whole family to the table for a meeting of the minds! With the six traditional categories, these all-new questions are segmented by The Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z. Available for purchase on JoyForAll.com and Amazon.com.

With over 1,500 generation-specific questions, this 2025 Grown-Up Toy of the Year TOTY Nominee invites the whole family to the table for a meeting of the minds! With the six traditional categories, these all-new questions are segmented by The Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z. Available for purchase on JoyForAll.com and Amazon.com. GAME OF LIFE Generations ($39.99): Pick a generation and play! The Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z each have a life path filled with cultural and lifestyle references and unique experiences. Available for purchase on JoyforAll.com and Amazon.com.

Pick a generation and play! The Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z each have a life path filled with cultural and lifestyle references and unique experiences. Available for purchase on JoyforAll.com and Amazon.com. SCRABBLE Bingo ($39.99): This innovative interpretation of everyone’s favorite word game features three games in one – Classic SCRABBLE, SCRABBLE Bingo, and SCRABBLE Pass. This new iteration makes the game easier to play for those with dexterity issues by offering enhanced tiles and racks, and offers older adults fun, fast-paced games that expand play possibilities for all ages. Available for purchase on JoyForAll.com and Amazon.com.

This innovative interpretation of everyone’s favorite word game features three games in one – Classic SCRABBLE, SCRABBLE Bingo, and SCRABBLE Pass. This new iteration makes the game easier to play for those with dexterity issues by offering enhanced tiles and racks, and offers older adults fun, fast-paced games that expand play possibilities for all ages. Available for purchase on JoyForAll.com and Amazon.com. TABOO Charades ($24.99): An innovative reboot of this beloved game combines charades with classic gameplay, inviting players to have fun acting out. Designed with aging adults in mind, the text is bigger throughout. There are 420 oversized cards and the rules are easier to read. Available for purchase on Amazon.com.

Toy Fair® attendees can demo YAHTZEE Slots firsthand at booth 5712, where Ageless Innovation will be hosting live gameplay sessions and showcasing their full product portfolio during the show.

For additional information about Ageless Innovation and the Joy for All™ collection of Companion Pets and Games, visit AgelessInnovation.com and JoyForAll.com, or visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Ageless Innovation

Ageless Innovation is a global healthcare company devoted to developing fun and engaging products for older adults. Beginning with the award-winning line of Joy for All Companion Pets, Ageless Innovation is focused on creating products that promote fun, joy and play while improving the quality of life and creating meaningful connections for older adults, their families, and caregivers. For more information, visit www.joyforall.com.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 100 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2070e68a-4989-4da2-8801-31411cb37ba3

