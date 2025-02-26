Latest CarGurus Brand Campaign Celebrates Life’s Big Deal Moments, Like Buying a Car

The “Big Deal” campaign pays tribute to the momentous experience of car shopping, along with the trusted digital tools from CarGurus that help consumers find the best deal on their big deal







BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus , Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the fastest-growing automotive shopping site in Canada1, today announced the launch of its latest national brand campaign, “Big Deal”, recognizing the important role cars play in people’s lives. The new spots empathize with the big decisions drivers make along the buying journey, underscoring CarGurus' role in helping consumers find the best deal on their big deal.

“CarGurus has helped drivers along this important journey for nearly two decades, developing the best tools and information to help consumers feel confident in their decisions,” noted Dafna Sarnoff, CarGurus Chief Marketing Officer. “As a result, CarGurus has earned the trust of millions of Canadian users who turn to our site each month to make sure they find the best deal for their needs.”

CarGurus connects buyers to the best deals by providing complete vehicle history and unbiased deal ratings on a wide selection of new and used vehicles. Added tools like an easy-to-use app, price drop alerts, and the ability to start financing online enable confident decision-making in one of the biggest purchases of a person’s life. The platform also supports sellers with car pricing tools and the ability to receive an instant offer to sell their car completely online.

“Although CarGurus makes the process easy with all the tools and information you need to get the best deal, we don't want to lessen the gravity of the purchase and its significant impact on people's lives,” said Carter Collins, Partner and Managing Director of Bindery. “Buying or selling a car is a huge decision, an emotional experience that we wanted to reflect in this campaign.”

The “Big Deal” campaign will run across TV networks and connected TV providers. The spots will be supplemented with digital and social executions throughout the year. View the full campaign video library here .

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with digital retail solutions. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the fastest-growing automotive shopping site in Canada. 1

CarGurus operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in the U.K., Canada, and U.S., where it is the most visited automotive shopping site2. The CarGurus network of brands also includes PistonHeads, the largest online motoring community in the U.K.3; Autolist, a U.S.-based online marketplace; and CarOffer, a digital wholesale marketplace serving the U.S.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.ca .

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



