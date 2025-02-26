Nüline Distribution Named Official Canadian Distributor of Basil Bangs

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nüline Distribution is proud to announce its partnership as the official Canadian distributor for Basil Bangs , the renowned Australian brand specializing in high-quality outdoor umbrellas, picnic rugs, and lifestyle accessories. This collaboration marks an exciting expansion of Basil Bangs' presence in Canada, bringing its beautifully designed and durable products to a wider audience.

Bringing Basil Bangs to Canada

Basil Bangs is celebrated for its commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, innovative materials, and timeless designs that enhance outdoor living. From premium sun umbrellas to stylish and functional picnic rugs, Basil Bangs' products are designed to blend aesthetics with performance, making them perfect for home, hospitality, and commercial spaces.

As the exclusive Canadian distributor, Nüline Distribution will ensure that retailers and customers across the country have access to Basil Bangs' sought-after collection. This partnership aligns with Nüline Distribution's mission to offer high-quality, design-forward products that enrich the Canadian market.

A Shared Passion for Quality and Innovation

“We are thrilled to welcome Basil Bangs to our portfolio of premium brands,” said Michel Abitbol, President at Nüline Distribution. “Their unwavering dedication to design, durability, and sustainability aligns perfectly with our vision of offering top-tier outdoor products to Canadian consumers. We look forward to growing the brand’s presence in Canada and showcasing its remarkable range.”

Perfect for Commercial Environments

Basil Bangs umbrellas are ideal for commercial settings such as hotels, restaurants, and resorts. Their durable construction and sophisticated design provide both functionality and an added touch of elegance, making them the perfect choice for businesses looking to enhance their outdoor spaces with style and high performance.

What Canadian Customers Can Expect

With Basil Bangs now available through Nüline Distribution, Canadian customers can enjoy:

Premium Outdoor Umbrellas – Stylish and durable sun protection solutions for residential and commercial use.

– Stylish and durable sun protection solutions for residential and commercial use. Luxury Picnic Rugs – Waterproof, easy-to-carry designs perfect for outdoor adventures.

– Waterproof, easy-to-carry designs perfect for outdoor adventures. Outdoor Accessories – Beautifully crafted products that combine function and style for everyday living.



Nüline Distribution will provide comprehensive support to retailers, ensuring seamless access to Basil Bangs' collections through dedicated distribution, marketing, and customer service strategies.

About Nüline Distribution

Nüline Distribution is a leading Canadian distributor specializing in premium design and lifestyle brands. With over 15 years of experience, the company is dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative products to the Canadian market, offering unparalleled service and expertise to its partners.

About Basil Bangs

Founded in Australia, Basil Bangs is a globally recognized brand known for its high-end outdoor umbrellas, stylish picnic rugs, and functional lifestyle accessories. Combining artistic design with superior durability, Basil Bangs products are crafted to enhance outdoor experiences with beauty and functionality.

For more information, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact:

Nüline Distribution

Email: info@nulinedistribution.com

Website: nulinedistribution.com

All Basil Bangs products available in Canada.

