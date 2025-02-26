Traliant announces new series of ethics and compliance courses to better protect organizations from legal risk

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today announced a new series of courses to help organizations uphold ethics and compliance standards in today’s globalized marketplace. The three courses ─ Anti-Bribery Anti-Corruption, Avoiding Conflicts of Interest, and Economic Sanctions ─ are designed to equip employees with the knowledge to make more informed decisions and protect organizations from risks tied to unethical or illegal practices.

Maintaining a strong reputation as both a business partner and employer is essential for an organization’s success and growth. Earning stakeholders’ trust requires fostering a workplace culture rooted in ethical conduct and compliance, guided by a clear code of conduct. Employees must understand the laws, regulations, and ethical standards that impact their organization and daily responsibilities.

“Without proper training, employees may unknowingly engage in transactions or business relationships that violate laws, leading to severe consequences such as fines, operational restrictions and reputational damage.” said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. “It’s every employers’ responsibility to equip employees with the knowledge to navigate these challenging scenarios and positively contribute to their company's reputation as a brand.”

Traliant’s Global Anti-Bribery Anti-Corruption (ABAC) training helps learners understand the laws and regulations related to bribery and corruption and to develop strategies for preventing these practices in the workplace. The training, which is compliant with the legal obligations under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), covers topics such as how to avoid criminal bribery, identify foreign officials, distinguish between bribery and extortion, and report suspicious activity.

Conflicts of interest are another area that can erode trust in a company and lead to legal issues and penalties. By giving employees an understanding of what conflicts of interest are and why they must be avoided, Traliant’s Avoiding Conflicts of Interest training helps ensure that employees make decisions based on what is best for the company and are empowered to speak up about any potential conflicts.

Economic sanctions impact global business operations, and employees play a vital role in ensuring organizational compliance and preventing violations that could lead to legal penalties, financial losses and reputational damage. Traliant’s Economic Sanctions training enables employees to understand the fundamentals of sanctions, including what key areas, entities and individuals are subject to U.S. sanctions. It also helps employees recognize warning signs of potential violations and provides guidance on seeking compliance support.

To learn more about Traliant, visit: https://www.traliant.com/.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.

Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, inclusion training, code of conduct training, and many more.

Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Reagan Bennet

traliant@v2comms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.