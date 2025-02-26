LiveWorld Expands Board of Directors, Adding Healthcare & Tech Executive Carl Gustin

Marketing innovator Mr. Gustin to drive LiveWorld’s AI-powered growth

CAMPBELL, Calif., and NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), a leading social-first digital agency specializing in compliance, engagement and insight solutions for healthcare and pharma brands, today announced the appointment of Carl Gustin to its Board of Directors. Gustin brings broad experience in healthcare, technology, and AI-driven business transformation, positioning LiveWorld for accelerated growth and innovation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

Gustin currently serves as Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer at SpeciCare – New Options in Cancer Care. A recognized industry leader, he has held senior marketing and business management roles across global corporations, emerging brands, and agencies, shaping market strategies that have driven substantial business growth. His tenure as Chief Marketing Officer at Kodak saw him lead the company’s digital transformation. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in launching Apple’s first PowerBook and has been honored as an Ad Age Top 50 Marketer.

“Carl’s expertise in healthcare, technology, and driving the application and integration of AI-driven business and marketing solutions makes him an invaluable addition to LiveWorld’s Board,” said Peter Friedman, Chairman and CEO of LiveWorld. “His strategic insights and leadership will strengthen our ability to expand our client portfolio, bring to market innovative AI solutions, and further establish LiveWorld as a key player in the healthcare and pharma marketing space.”

Gustin’s appointment reinforces LiveWorld’s commitment to evolving its AI-driven solutions and deepening its footprint in the healthcare industry. With over 28 years of experience in transforming customer relationships through digital engagement, LiveWorld continues to empower leading pharmaceutical and healthcare brands with innovative, compliant, and effective social media strategies.

About LiveWorld:

LiveWorld is a social-first digital agency that unlocks the full potential of social media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions. We provide brand marketers with bold, strategy-driven creative that captivates audiences, along with AI-powered software, social moderation, and compliance solutions tailored for healthcare and pharma.

With over 28 years of expertise, LiveWorld delivers emotion-driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. Our clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City.

