Western Uranium & Vanadium Advances Mustang Mineral Processing Site to Bolster Regional Production

Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (“Western” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update of its operational strategy and ongoing developments at the Mustang Mineral Processing Site and Maverick Minerals Processing Site, positioning the Company as a key player in the regional uranium and vanadium processing sector.

In October 2024, Western successfully acquired the Mustang Mineral Processing Site (formerly the Pinon Ridge Mill Site), a move that significantly enhances the Company’s capabilities and processing infrastructure. The acquisition includes all historical data and equipment utilized for the site’s previous successful licensing application. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has issued a license for this facility twice, underscoring the site’s compliance with stringent regulatory requirements. This site is located approximately 25 miles from Western’s Sunday Mine Complex mining operations in Colorado.

The Mustang Mineral Processing Site boasts significant infrastructure already in place to support long-term operations. Key features include:

Water Resources : Nine monitoring wells and three production wells are currently installed, ensuring sustainable water management.





: Nine monitoring wells and three production wells are currently installed, ensuring sustainable water management. Power and Access : The site is equipped with power infrastructure and features paved road access and gravel roads on the site, facilitating efficient transportation and logistics.





: The site is equipped with power infrastructure and features paved road access and gravel roads on the site, facilitating efficient transportation and logistics. Tailings Capacity : The 880-acre site provides abundant space for tailings disposal to support 40 years of continuous operations.





: The 880-acre site provides abundant space for tailings disposal to support 40 years of continuous operations. Environmental Monitoring: Meteorological data towers are actively collecting data to confirm and validate previous application findings, ensuring environmental compliance and operational efficiency.

In addition to developing the Mustang Mineral Processing Site (“Mustang”), Western is advancing its Maverick Minerals Processing Site (“Maverick”) as a key kinetic separation hub. This strategic initiative will enable the processing of regional ore, upgrading lower-grade materials to economic levels for transport from Maverick to the Mustang facility. By optimizing ore grades before transportation, Western enhances the viability of multiple regional mines, further strengthening the uranium and vanadium supply chain. Maverick is located approximately 4 miles from Western’s San Rafael Project in Utah.

Western’s CEO, George Glasier stated “The acquisition and development of the Mustang Mineral Processing Site is a transformative step for Western, reinforcing our commitment to strengthen the uranium and vanadium industry in the region to meet the growing demand for these critical minerals.”

Western Uranium & Vanadium remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives, ensuring sustainable and efficient mineral processing, and advancing projects that enhance shareholder value and domestic industry production.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is ramping-up high-grade uranium and vanadium production at its Sunday Mine Complex. In addition to the flagship property located in the prolific Uravan Mineral Belt, the production pipeline also includes conventional projects in Colorado and Utah. The Mustang Mineral Processing Site is being licensed and developed for mined material recovery and will incorporate kinetic separation to optimize economics.

