The Now Corporation’s (OTC: NWPN) M Love Vintage Holdings Inc. to Sponsor Polo Hamptons 2025, Continuing Legacy of Excellence in Fashion and Lifestyle

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) (“The Company”), through its wholly owned subsidiary M Love Vintage Holdings Inc., is proud to announce its sponsorship of Polo Hamptons 2025, the prestigious annual polo match and cocktail party set to take place in Bridgehampton, NY, on July 19 and July 26, 2025.

Building upon a legacy that began with Chuck’s Vintage, a beloved brand known for its influence among fashion elites and celebrities, M Love Vintage Holdings Inc. is now poised to redefine luxury vintage fashion with an upcoming production line catering to designers. This sponsorship reinforces the brand’s deep-rooted connection to high fashion, exclusivity, and cultural sophistication.

The Polo Hamptons 2025 event, produced by Social Life Magazine, attracts a distinguished audience of high-net-worth individuals, tastemakers, and luxury lifestyle influencers. This setting provides an unparalleled platform for M Love Vintage Holdings Inc. to engage with the fashion industry’s top designers, influencers, and potential collaborators as it launches its new branding and logo.





“We are excited to continue the legacy of Chuck’s Vintage through M Love Vintage Holdings Inc., bringing a fresh perspective to classic American style while honoring the vision of our brand’s origins,” said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation. “The Polo Hamptons event is the perfect venue to introduce our new production line, connect with industry leaders, and reinforce our commitment to timeless fashion and quality craftsmanship.”





Stay tuned for more updates as M Love Vintage Holdings Inc. unveils its latest designs and brand evolution.





About The Now Corporation:

The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) is committed to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar focuses on urban rooftop solar installations and grid-connected power solutions, targeting markets with high energy costs. By combining state-of-the-art solar and battery technologies, The Now Corporation is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in renewable energy sector.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward- looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of The Now Corporation to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Michael Cimino

Michael@pubcopr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08464db0-434a-4820-bde5-eb8ca165697f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e73d07de-641c-4862-b963-32e26eff151b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85d34959-3aa8-4a4b-b6ef-9737c8d08448

