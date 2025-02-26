PMGC Holdings Highlights Strong Capital Position: No Debt, Fully Funded, and Warrants Priced Above Market

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (the “Company,” “PMGC,” “us,” or “we”) (Nasdaq:ELAB), a diversified holding company, today announced an update on its capital structure, highlighting its financial position and ongoing commitment to executing its strategic priorities through its operating subsidiaries.

As of February 25, 2025, PMGC’s capital structure is as follows:

Common Shares Outstanding : 4,042,295.

: 4,042,295. Stock Options Outstanding : 4,931 shares of Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of outstanding stock options with a weighted-average exercise price of $304 per share.

: 4,931 shares of Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of outstanding stock options with a weighted-average exercise price of $304 per share. Warrants Outstanding : 979,814 shares of Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of outstanding warrants with a weighted-average exercise price of $4.91 per share, including: 969,386 shares issuable upon the exercise of warrants with an exercise price of $2.75 per share. All warrants are standard, “plain vanilla” warrants with no ratchet provisions.

: 979,814 shares of Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of outstanding warrants with a weighted-average exercise price of $4.91 per share, including: Debt : The Company has zero debt.

: The Company has zero debt. Short Interest: As of January 31, 2025, the short interest in the Company was 334,969 shares, according to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.



Recent Capital Raises

September 2024 – The Company raised $8.0 million in gross proceeds via an S-1 offering of common stock, pre-funded warrants and Series A and Series B warrants. All warrants associated with this raise have been exercised. Filing here: XBRL Viewer

– The Company raised in gross proceeds via an S-1 offering of common stock, pre-funded warrants and Series A and Series B warrants. All warrants associated with this raise have been exercised. Filing here: XBRL Viewer January 2025 – The Company received approximately $1.9 million in gross proceeds via a warrant inducement offering with certain institutional investors. Filing here: Inline Viewer: PMGC Holdings Inc. 8-K 2025-01-27

PMGC believes it currently has a strong capital position and is poised to continue executing its strategic priorities through its operating subsidiaries, set forth below:

NorthStrive Biosciences Inc. – A biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Its lead asset, EL-22, leverages an engineered probiotic approach to address a pressing issue in the obesity market, preserving muscle in patients undergoing weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, visit northstrivebio.com .

– A biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Its lead asset, EL-22, leverages an engineered probiotic approach to address a pressing issue in the obesity market, preserving muscle in patients undergoing weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, visit . PMGC Research Inc. – A research and development subsidiary which utilizes Canadian research grants and partners with leading Canadian universities to accelerate scientific discovery and transform cutting-edge technologies into commercially viable products.

– A research and development subsidiary which utilizes Canadian research grants and partners with leading Canadian universities to accelerate scientific discovery and transform cutting-edge technologies into commercially viable products. PMGC Capital LLC – A multi-strategy investment firm focused on direct investments, strategic lending, and the acquisition of undervalued companies and assets across diverse markets. The firm’s mission is to identify and seize high-potential opportunities in order to deliver sustainable growth and maximize returns on capital.



The Company believes it currently has a strong balance sheet and a well-defined business focus. PMGC Holdings remains dedicated to innovative solutions and delivering long-term value for its shareholders.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Northstrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

