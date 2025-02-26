Workhorse W56 and W750 Electric Step Vans Approved for Sale in Canada

The Workhorse W56 and W750 all-electric step vans are now eligible for importation and sale in Canada through the Appendix G Pre-clearance Program.

Transport Canada has reviewed the Company’s documentation for compliance with CMVSS, Canada’s rigorous safety standards for commercial vehicles.

Strong interest from Canadian last-mile delivery fleets highlights the demand for sustainable transportation solutions, with demo trucks set to begin on-road testing no later than the second quarter of 2025.

CINCINNATI, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced that its W56 and W750 electric step vans have been approved for importation and sale in Canada. Workhorse has completed registration as a foreign manufacturer under Transport Canada’s Appendix G pre-clearance program, allowing Canadian import dealers to bring Workhorse W56 and W750 step vans into the country and sell them nationwide. As part of the process, Transport Canada completed a review of the Company’s documentation validating Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (CMVSS) compliance of both vehicles.

This development marks a significant milestone for Workhorse as the Company expands its distribution and service network footprint to support the demand for sustainable commercial vehicles in the Canadian market. With Canada’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions and the adoption of clean transportation solutions, Workhorse’s electric step vans are ideally suited to support businesses transitioning to zero-emission fleets. On-road testing of demo trucks with a last-mile delivery fleet in Canada is set to begin no later than the second quarter of 2025, further demonstrating the real-world capabilities of Workhorse vehicles.

“This is a major step forward for Workhorse,” said Josh Anderson, Workhorse Chief Technology Officer. “Pre-clearance from Transport Canada opens up a large new market for our products throughout Canada, including with fleets that operate across borders in North America. We’re excited that our electric step vans can now reach Canadian roads and highways, providing reliable, zero-emission solutions that customers can depend on.”

Workhorse has seen strong interest from Canadian fleets eager to add medium-duty commercial EV trucks to their portfolios. With both the W56 and W750 now certified, Workhorse is preparing for a seamless entry into the Canadian market, bringing proven real-world performance, operational efficiency, and its best-in-class service and support network. Workhorse is actively exploring opportunities to expand its dealer network to better serve customers across Canada.

For more information about Workhorse and its full lineup of commercial EVs, including the W56 and W750, visit www.workhorse.com.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) is a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Workhorse designs and builds its vehicles in the United States at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana. The company’s best-in-class vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations, and a growing range of specialized applications. For more information, visit www.workhorse.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The discussions in this press release contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and relate to future periods. These are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Aaron Palash / Greg Klassen

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Investor Relations Contact:

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

WKHS@gateway-grp.com

