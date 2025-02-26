Top Leadership Transition Announced for One More Child

Stephen Robert named new president and CEO while Dr. Jerry Haag will serve as chief executive officer for One More Child Foundation

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One More Child announced today that Chief Operations Officer Stephen Robert has been appointed by the organization’s board of directors to the role of president and CEO, while former president and CEO, Dr. Jerry Haag, will serve as the CEO of One More Child Foundation.

Haag served as the organization’s president and CEO for the past 18 years. Under his leadership, One More Child went from serving 3,351 children and individuals in 2007 to 250,259 in 2023. While One More Child’s global headquarters is based in Lakeland, FL, its services have expanded nationally and globally, serving foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families and survivors of human trafficking.

Robert has held leadership roles at One More Child over a 15-year span, serving as COO for the past four years. He was instrumental in developing the organization's strategic vision and carrying out its national expansion efforts in North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Texas.

As CEO, Robert will continue to lead One More Child’s growth and expansion while overseeing capital projects underway in Lakeland, Tampa, Jacksonville and Sarasota.

“I’m incredibly honored by the confidence the board has placed in me to lead this organization I love so dearly,” said Robert. “Our mission is in our name. It’s about one more. One more child that doesn’t have a home. One more single mom who feels alone and doesn’t know how she will support her children. One more family wondering if food will be on the table that night. And one more teenager waking up every morning to face the horrors of human trafficking. We are firmly committed to bringing hope and healing to those who are vulnerable and in need.”

One More Child currently operates in 26 states and 19 countries with plans to expand into other parts of the country and beyond.

Haag will primarily focus on expanding the organization’s Foundation, which was established in 2011, to directly support the mission of One More Child. He has been appointed by three governors to Florida’s Faith and Community Council and served as chair for three years under the appointment of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Haag is active on the American Enterprise Institute’s Child Welfare Innovation Work Group in Washington D.C. and serves on the board of the Christian Alliance for Orphans (CAFO).

Last year, Haag and One More Child were presented with a Florida Cabinet Resolution by then Attorney General Ashley Moody for leading the fight in helping survivors of human trafficking.

During his tenure, Haag oversaw the launch of anti-trafficking programs and has been invited to share the organization’s expertise with national and world leaders including the United States Health and Human Services, the White House and presidents of multiple countries. Haag’s wife, Christi, will continue serving in her role as One More Child ambassador and international speaker.

“Stephen is an outstanding visionary leader, and I have full confidence in his ability to lead this organization with the highest level of excellence,” said Haag. “Christi and I are not retiring. We’re not stepping back. In fact, we are leaning into the work that awaits us as we continue to fight for one more child.”

“One More Child has undergone tremendous growth under the exceptional leadership of Dr. Haag,” said One More Child Board Chair Spike Hogan. “When I joined the board, we were just a Florida focused ministry. Today, we are worldwide – serving in 26 states and 19 countries. Millions of vulnerable children and struggling families have received life-changing services because of his passion and innovative approach to helping people in their greatest time of need. With Dr. Haag continuing to build the Foundation and Stephen taking the helm as the organization's new CEO, we will grow stronger and expand wider to reach those who are suffering and hurting in our communities and across the globe.”

About One More Child:

One More Child operates in 26 states and 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families and sex-trafficked children and teens. In 2023, One More Child provided direct services to 250,259 children and individuals while impacting an additional 143,334 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 19 million meals nationally and globally. For more information, visit www.onemorechild.org. To learn more about the Foundation, go to www.onemorechild.org/foundation.

Attachments

Joe McLeod One More Child joe.mcleod@onemorechild.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.