AgEagle Aerial Systems Featured at European UAS Conference XPONENTIAL Showcasing Leading Autonomous Technologies and Robotics

AgEagle’s entire product on display through industry-leading defense partners

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, announces its participation in the inaugural XPONENTIAL Europe trade show in Dusseldorf Germany held February 18-20, 2025.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “Invaluable visibility was achieved at XPONENTIAL Europe as AgEagle further strengthened its leadership role in the worldwide UAS marketplace. Our entire product line was presented to a prominent and influential audience both directly by AgEagle and through our industry-leading partners. Notably, major European defense contractor Rheinmetall, presented AgEagle’s eBee VISION as an integral part of their offering as did Dronivo and MKS Servo. The diverse needs of European nations both commercially and defense-wise were reviewed with high-value insight provided by the congregation which included representatives from NATO. AgEagle remains committed to consistently expanding the capabilities and global footprint of our best-in-class UAS products as we continue to build long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

XPONENTIAL Europe offered a unique combination of trade fair, live demonstrations and a top-class conference program. Daily keynotes by internationally renowned speakers before the start of the trade fair brought exhibitors and visitors together and provided important impetus for the future of autonomy. The tradeshow is the very first event put on by Messe Dusseldorf in partnership with AUVSI. Various members of the drone customer community were present, such as the German Bundeswehr and the U.S. Army, along with members of the press and industrial community.

Rheinmetall AG, headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, produces a variety of armored fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, in both wheeled and tracked versions and the fifth largest manufacturer in Europe.

Dronivo is one of the largest direct importer and distributor of drones, control stations, and defense systems. Dronivo sells a variety of drones, drone management systems, industrial components for industrial, security, and other applications.

MKS Servo researches, designs, and develops high-quality RC model servos and electronic control equipment, prioritizing collaboration and customer growth. They specialize in gearboxes and electronic control equipment.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts



Investor Relations:



Email: UAVS@ageagle.com



Media:



Email: media@ageagle.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.