GraniteShares Expands YieldBOOST Family with Launch of YSPY and TQQY ETFs

New YieldBOOST ETFs Seek To Provide Yields Available From Options Linked To S&P 500 And Nasdaq 100 ETFs

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, a leading ETF issuer known for its distinctive investment solutions, today announced the expansion of its innovative YieldBOOST ETF family with the launch of the GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ: YSPY) and the GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: TQQY). These new ETFs offer investors a differentiated approach to generating yield from options and exposure to the Direxion Daily S&P 500® Bull 3x Shares (SPXL) and ProShares UltraPro® QQQ (TQQQ) respectively.

Unlike traditional yield-focused strategies that rely primarily on selling calls, the YieldBOOST ETFs utilize a unique options-based methodology which includes selling put options designed to maximize income potential while maintaining exposure to the underlying ETFs. YSPY and TQQY provide “enhanced yield” opportunities for investors seeking income-generating alternatives in today’s evolving market landscape.

“Investors are increasingly looking for differentiated yield solutions while the outlook for interest rates remains uncertain” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. “With the success of our YieldBOOST ETF family, we are excited to introduce YSPY and TQQY, offering an innovative, income-focused solution for investors seeking current income and exposure to the ProShares UltraPro® QQQ (TQQQ) and Direxion Daily S&P 500® Bull 3x Shares (SPXL).”

A New Approach to Income Generation

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST ETFs provide access to:

Primary Objective : Both Funds’ primary investment objective is to seek current income.

: Both Funds’ primary investment objective is to seek current income. Secondary Objective : The GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF’s secondary investment objective is to seek exposure to the Direxion Daily S&P 500 ® Bull 3x Shares (SPXL) subject to a limit on potential investment gains. The GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF’s secondary investment objective is to seek exposure to the ProShares UltraPro ® QQQ (TQQQ) subject to a limit on potential investment gains.

: Enhanced Yield Strategy: Unlike traditional covered call strategies, these YieldBOOST ETFs employ a distinctive options framework utilizing put option selling to optimize income potential.

Unlike traditional covered call strategies, these YieldBOOST ETFs employ a distinctive options framework utilizing put option selling to optimize income potential. High Conviction Execution: Staying true to GraniteShares’ ethos of high-conviction ETF solutions, YSPY and TQQY attempt to deliver differentiated strategies tailored to income-seeking investors.

The launch of YSPY and TQQY marks another step in GraniteShares’ commitment to providing innovative ETF solutions that align with investor demand for high-yielding strategies in today’s market environment.

For more information on the new GraniteShares YieldBOOST ETFs, visit www.graniteshares.com .

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is an entrepreneurial ETF provider focused on high-conviction investment solutions. The firm offers a range of innovative ETFs spanning leveraged, inverse, and high-yield strategies, empowering investors with differentiated tools for portfolio construction. Founded in 2016, GraniteShares has grown rapidly by delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to modern market needs. For more information, visit www.graniteshares.com .

A call option is a financial contract that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to purchase a specific asset at a predetermined price (strike price) within a specified time frame, potentially profiting from price increases while limiting downside risk.

An option is a sophisticated financial instrument that grants the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy (call) or sell (put) an underlying asset at a predetermined price within a specific timeframe, enabling strategic leverage and risk management in volatile markets.

A covered call strategy is a conservative options trading technique where an investor, who owns shares of a particular stock, sells call options on those same shares, potentially generating additional income through option premiums while limiting upside potential if the stock price surpasses the option's strike price.

Contact

Name: GraniteShares

Phone: 844-476-8747

Web Address: https://www.graniteshares.com

Email: info@graniteshares.com

RISK FACTORS AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Link to Prospectus: https://graniteshares.com/media/etodfmyu/grsh-yb-prospectus-tsyy.pdf

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as option contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include Risk of the Underlying ETF, Derivatives Risk, Affiliate Fund Risk, Counterparty Risk, Price Participation Risk, Distribution Risk, NAV Erosion Risk, Put Writing Strategy Risk, Option Market Liquidity Risk. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an o er, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

The Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with GraniteShares or any of its affiliates. ©2025 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares Trusts, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.