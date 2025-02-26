Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (“Kestra”), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares.

In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional common shares from Kestra at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per common share. Kestra has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “KMTS.”

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler are acting as lead bookrunners for the proposed offering. Wells Fargo Securities and Stifel are acting as bookrunners and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Goldman Sachs, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by phone number at (866) 471-2526; or Piper Sandler, by email at prospectus@psc.com, or by phone number at (800) 747-3924.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected.

Disclaimer

“Wolfe | Nomura Alliance” is the marketing name used by Wolfe Research Securities and Nomura Securities International, Inc. in connection with certain equity capital markets activities conducted jointly by the firms. Both Nomura and Wolfe Research Securities are serving as underwriters in the offering described herein. In addition, Wolfe Research Securities may provide sales support services, investor feedback, investor education, and/or other independent equity research services in connection with the offering.

Investor Contact

Marissa Bych or Webb Campbell

Gilmartin Group

investor.relations@kestramedical.com

Legal Disclaimer:

