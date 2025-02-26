Flock Safety and Zencity Release National Survey Revealing Rising Consumer Concerns Over Retail Crime & Support for Security Technology

New nationwide data finds that 58% of consumers prefer online shopping due to retail crime concerns, while over half believe technology solutions are effective at combating retail crime

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety , the all-in-one technology solution keeping communities safe, today released a new nationwide survey in partnership with Zencity that reveals the growing impact of organized retail crime (ORC) on consumer shopping behavior and broad support for technology to enhance safety in stores.

Key findings from the survey include:

Retail crime is a growing concern : Approximately one-third of consumers view it as a serious issue.

: Approximately one-third of consumers view it as a serious issue. Retail crime is driving consumers online : 58% of shoppers prefer online shopping due to crime concerns, and 63% who have witnessed retail crime are more likely to shop online.

: 58% of shoppers prefer online shopping due to crime concerns, and 63% who have witnessed retail crime are more likely to shop online. Shoppers experience long wait times for locked merchandise : 51% of consumers report waiting over five minutes to access items in stores with locked merchandise.

: 51% of consumers report waiting over five minutes to access items in stores with locked merchandise. Shoppers are seeing more security measures : 63% of consumers have noticed locked shelves or items behind a counter, while 59% have observed video cameras inside or outside stores.

: 63% of consumers have noticed locked shelves or items behind a counter, while 59% have observed video cameras inside or outside stores. Consumers support stronger security measures : 45% of consumers favor using technology to combat ORC, with support rising to 52% in major metro areas.

: 45% of consumers favor using technology to combat ORC, with support rising to 52% in major metro areas. Security technology has strong public backing : 54% say license plate recognition (LPR) cameras help deter retail theft, and 62% believe recorded security video increases store safety.

: 54% say license plate recognition (LPR) cameras help deter retail theft, and 62% believe recorded security video increases store safety. Technology is percieved as an effective crime deterrent: 56% of respondents believe LPR cameras effectively prevent organized retail crime and shoplifting.

“The data shows that people don’t just want to talk about safety, they want action,” said Michael Simon , Chief Strategy Officer at Zencity. “American consumers want to feel safe while shopping, and are eager for retailers to adopt new technology to restore a safer, more welcoming, and more convenient shopping experience. It stands to reason that retailers who recognize this trend in public opinion and take action will be better positioned to encourage more in-store shopping from their customers.”

“As the leading security technology company for retailers, Flock Safety often acts as the intermediary between security, whose goals are entirely focused on the safety of their customers and employees, and business leaders, who aim to ensure a positive customer experience,” said Bailey Quintrell , Chief Strategy Officer of Flock Safety. “Retail crime has clearly had a profound impact not just on businesses, but on the everyday shopper. Our cutting-edge security technology and AI-driven tools help combat crime, and create a safer, more welcoming environment for businesses and shoppers alike.”

Retailers Investing in Security Tech as ORC Surges

Between 2022 and 2023, shoplifting incidents increased by 26% , with 42% of these cases involving acts of violence. Retail theft resulted in store losses of over $121 billion in 2023, and projections suggest it could surpass $150 billion by 2026.

With 76% of retailers expressing growing concerns over retail crime, many are turning to video and AI-powered security solutions and real-time data-sharing technology to deter crime and improve safety.

Flock Safety partners with four of the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) top 10 retailers and seven of the largest malls across the U.S. to help deter criminal networks, accelerate investigations, and enhance security. With more than 5,000 communities and 800 businesses leveraging Flock’s technology, the company helps solve approximately 2,000 crimes every day, providing retailers with a proactive, scalable approach to crime prevention.

The survey was conducted with 3,522 respondents, recruited between December 21, 2024, and January 13, 2025, using targeted ads across various platforms, including social media and apps for Android and iOS, and online survey panels. To ensure a representative sample, quotas were applied based on data from the US Census Bureau, matching the distribution of race, ethnicity, age, and gender in the national population or specific metro areas surveyed.

View the complete findings of Flock Safety and Zencity’s National Consumer Safety Survey here .

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Its intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale – including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies – to shape a safer future together. Flock Safety’s full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 5,000 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. To schedule a demo or learn more, visit www.flocksafety.com .

About Zencity

Zencity is a government technology company with the leading platform for community trust, purpose-built for government. By putting comprehensive community input tools, sophisticated analytics, and expert support at their fingertips, Zencity empowers government and public safety leaders with the data to make more informed decisions that earn residents’ trust. More than 400 government agencies use Zencity every day, from Los Angeles, Chicago, and Harris County, TX, to Greensboro, NC, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Colorado Springs, CO. Zencity, founded in 2016, is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about Zencity, visit https://zencity.io/ .

