Disc Medicine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, announced today that company management will present at three upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 45 th Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, MA): Corporate presentation on Wednesday, March 5 th at 9:10 a.m. ET.



Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, MA): Corporate presentation on Wednesday, March 5 at 9:10 a.m. ET. Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL): Fireside chat on Monday, March 10th at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL): Fireside chat on Thursday, March 13th at 9:30 a.m. ET.



Disc management will be participating in investor meetings during each of the above conferences, as well as the Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit in Miami, FL. The Jefferies meetings take place on Tuesday, March 11th.

Live webcasts of the corporate presentation and fireside chats will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.discmedicine.com and an archived replay will be available after the event.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Media Contact

Peg Rusconi

Deerfield Group

peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact

Christina Tartaglia

Precision AQ

christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.