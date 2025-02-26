Pacira BioSciences to Participate in Fireside Chat at Two Healthcare Conferences in March

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to deliver innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the following two healthcare conferences:

Raymond James 46 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 5 th at 10:25AM ET.

Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 5 at 10:25AM ET. Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 12th at 8:00AM ET.

Live audio of the events can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for two weeks following the events.

About Pacira

Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, an adductor canal nerve block, and a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioveraº®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The company is also advancing the development of PCRX-201, a novel locally administered gene therapy with the potential to treat large prevalent diseases like osteoarthritis. To learn more about Pacira, visit www.pacira.com.

Company Contact: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Christian Pedetti (973) 254-4387 Christian.pedetti@pacira.com

