IN8bio to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced that William Ho, CEO and co-founder, will be presenting at the TD Cowen 45th  Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the News & Presentations section of the IN8bio website at https://investors.in8bio.com.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company’s lead program INB-400 is in a Phase 2 trial in GBM. Additional programs include Phase 1 trials in solid and hematologic tumors, including INB-200 for GBM and INB-100 for patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing transplantation. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

