Tressa Bush Leads 2025 Tennessee Maneuvers Remembered on May 3, 2025

Tressa Bush Smith County Historical Tourism Society

Join Tressa Bush and the Smith County Historical Tourism Society on May 3, 2025, in Carthage, TN, for "Tennessee Maneuvers Remembered," a living history event.

CARTHAGE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smith County Historical Tourism Society (SCHTS) is proud to announce the 2025 Tennessee Maneuvers Remembered, an immersive living history event set for May 3, 2025. This annual event, led by SCHTS founder Tressa Bush, brings to life the massive World War II-era field training exercises that transformed Middle Tennessee into a training ground for more than 850,000 soldiers from 1941 to 1944.

As one of the nation’s most significant historical reenactments, the event will feature interactive displays, expert talks, and live demonstrations of mock military operations, giving visitors a firsthand look at how these maneuvers helped shape America’s wartime success.

In addition to the military living history, the event showcases what life was like on the homefront during WWII. Visitors will learn about rationing and salvaging and what the Civil Defense did to keep the locals safe.

“The Tennessee Maneuvers were a defining chapter in our history. Of the 91 Army divisions mobilized during WWII, 25 trained right here in Middle Tennessee,” said Tressa Bush, founder of SCHTS. “This event isn’t just about honoring the past - making history come alive for future generations. We want visitors to step into the boots of those soldiers and experience the stories that unfolded right here in our backyards.”

The Tennessee Maneuvers, designed to test and prepare U.S. Army forces for combat, brought tanks, jeeps, and thousands of troops into local towns and farms. Civilians both welcomed and endured the disruption, offering home-cooked meals to soldiers while witnessing the economic and social impact of wartime training. The upcoming event will highlight these local stories and encourage historical tourism efforts that keep Tennessee’s military heritage alive.

About Tressa Bush

As the founder of SCHTS, Tressa Bush has turned historical education into a dynamic community experience, drawing national attention to Middle Tennessee’s role in WWII. Before launching SCHTS, she worked as a producer and writer for Wilson County Television (WCTV) and a reporter for Tennessee Crossroads, using her storytelling skills to spotlight the state’s rich history. A two-time Tennessee State Press Award winner, she holds a Mass Communications degree from Middle Tennessee State University. She leads efforts in historical preservation, event planning, and media outreach.

For event details, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact:

Smith County Historical Tourism Society

Email: info@smithcountyhistoricaltourism.org

Phone: 615-735-7305

Website: https://smithcountyhistoricaltourism.org

The Tennessee Maneuvers Film - WKRN-TV 2

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.