PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release

February 26, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE RESCUE OF A KIDNAPPED STUDENT FROM AN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL I commend our law enforcement authorities -- the joint police and military forces - for successfully rescuing a student from an international school who was kidnapped last week. While this is a welcome development, our pursuit of justice should not end here. Authorities should relentlessly pursue the perpetrators until they are held accountable for this reprehensible criminal activity. Hindi natin hahayaang manaig ang takot at karahasan sa ating mga komunidad. Habang may hustisyang ipinaglalaban, walang ligtas ang mga salarin dahil hahabulin sila ng batas hanggang sa dulo. This incident is a loud wake-up call for schools to tighten security and protect our learners at all costs. Communities, parents, and local government units must unite to ensure that no child falls victim to these crimes ever again. I reiterate my call for the critical and urgent need to wipe out POGOs once and for all. We cannot and must not allow their criminal operations to continue spreading fear, lawlessness, and danger in our communities.

