Poe on DOTr's review of PUVMP

PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release
February 26, 2025

We laud the new leadership of Sec Vince Dizon of DOTr for finally heeding our call for a review of the Public Transport Modernization Program.

Mahigit pitong taon na natin hinihiling sa DOTr na ayusin muna ang programa bago magtakda ng ano pa mang deadline.

The Department in the past kept making false promises so the Senate had to adopt a resolution against the phase out of jeepneys. I also had to file Senate Bill No. 105 consistently since 2019 to call for a "just and humane" PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP), including transitory assistance and services rendered to operators, drivers and other stakeholders.

Napakarami pa talagang dapat ayusin sa programa. Bukod sa kakulangan ng route plans, napakamahal na units, banyagang design, at kawalan ng subsidiya para sa mga drivers, napakababa rin ng utilization rate ng programa na pumapalo lang sa 53% ng P7.5 billion budget mula 2018 hanggang 2024.

Ngayong 2025, nabigyan ito ng karagdagang P1.6 billion. Gamitin sana ang pondong ito para maayos ang mga gusot sa programa.

Proper modernization requires planning and consultation with its stakeholders. Ito na ang panahon para pakinggan ng DOTr ang hinaing ng mga tsuper at mananakay at ayusin ang daan para sa makataong modernisasyon ng ating transport sector.

