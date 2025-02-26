PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release

February 26, 2025 Pimentel urges more hospitals to apply as accredited PhilHealth Konsulta providers Senate Minority Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III urged hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide to apply for accreditation as providers of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) Konsulta Package. Pimentel stressed that increasing the number of accredited Konsulta providers would expand access to primary healthcare services, allowing Filipinos to avail affordable consultations and laboratory tests. "The State is mandated to provide means to help the people pay for health care services and prioritize and accelerate the provision of health services to all Filipinos, especially the segment of the population who cannot afford such services," Pimentel said. The veteran senator noted that the national government targets to have over 5,000 Konsulta Package providers to make quality primary healthcare accessible for every Filipino. However, PhilHealth reported that as of November 2024, a total of 3,117 healthcare facilities nationwide have been accredited as Konsulta providers. "The Konsulta package is part of the progressive realization of the Comprehensive Outpatient Benefit Package under our Universal Health Care Law. We encourage all qualified package providers, including rural health units and private clinics, to apply for accreditation," Pimentel ended. According to PhilHealth Circular No. 2024-0013, aspiring Konsulta providers must be capable of providing basic laboratory and diagnostic tests, employ licensed healthcare professionals, and have adequate infrastructure and equipment.

