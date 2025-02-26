Applied Materials to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, March 12 beginning at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Applied Materials website at: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com with a replay available the same day.

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

