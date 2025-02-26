Rekor’s Vehicle Insite Application Deployed to Study Electric Vehicle Movement Across 90 Sites in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area

AI-Powered Traffic Insights to Enhance Transportation Planning and EV Infrastructure Development

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), a global leader in roadway intelligence, today announced that its Vehicle Insite application, a part of its Rekor Discover ® platform, is being utilized in a 90-site study across the Phoenix metropolitan area. This initiative aims to provide critical insights into electric vehicle (EV) movement, traffic flow patterns, and roadway usage, supporting regional transportation planning and EV infrastructure development.

As EV adoption accelerates nationwide, transportation planners need reliable, real-time data to ensure infrastructure evolves to meet demand. Traditional traffic studies have relied on methods that do not provide the data necessary to distinguish EVs from other vehicles and can be inefficient and disruptive. Rekor’s Vehicle Insite application replaces these legacy systems with AI-powered solutions, delivering precise, continuous, and non-intrusive data collection.

Vehicle Insite provides detailed vehicle analytics, including class, count, speed, and state of origin, offering planners a holistic view of roadway usage. Its EV analytics identify EV volumes and travel patterns, enabling agencies to optimize charging station placement and assess EV adoption trends with unparalleled accuracy.

"By integrating Vehicle Insite into its transportation planning efforts, our customer is leading the way in data-driven decision-making for the future of mobility,” said David Desharnais, President & CEO, Rekor Systems. “This deployment highlights how AI and advanced roadway intelligence can revolutionize traffic monitoring, infrastructure planning, and sustainability efforts—all without disrupting daily traffic operations."

The 90-site study is part of a broader effort to leverage AI and smart transportation solutions to enhance traffic flow, support EV expansion, and improve regional mobility. With the insights provided by Vehicle Insite, transportation planners, and stakeholders will be better equipped to make informed policy and infrastructure investments that benefit both drivers and the environment.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data – laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of the global market for the Company's products and services. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risk that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

