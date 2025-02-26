Goliath Resources Presenting At Metals Investors Forum (MIF) February 28ᵗʰ - March 1ˢᵗ And PDAC 2025, March 2ⁿᵈ - 5ᵗʰ, Booth # 3234

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce it will be presenting its exciting discoveries at The Metal Investors Forum (MIF) February 28th - March 1st being held at the Delta Hotel, 75 Lower Simcoe Street, Toronto. It will also be presenting at PDAC 2025 being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 2nd- 5th in the Investors Exchange South Hall Booth # 3232. Goliath’s technical team will be in attendance for both shows.

About MIF 2025

The companies presenting at the Metals Investor Forum are as vetted as it gets—they have already cleared the high hurdle of earning a recommendation from one of their keynote newsletter writers as companies with excellent management teams, great financials, and promising properties. Roger Rosmus, Founder & CEO will give a technical presentation at 5:10 pm EST on Saturday, March 1st Session 5 (Chen Lin, What is Chen Buying? What is Chen Selling?) with special guest speaker Dr. Quinton Hennigh starting of at 4:30 pm EST. The MIF is being held at the Delta Hotel, 75 Lower Simcoe Street, Toronto.

About PDAC 2025

The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies, and organizations connected to mineral exploration. This annual convention in Toronto, Canada, attracts up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, and outstanding business opportunities. Since its beginning in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature, and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world’s mineral industry, hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 700 speakers. Visit PDAC’s website for registration/ticketing information. The PDAC is held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre at 255 Front Street West, Toronto.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in world class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Goliath’s key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, Mr. Rob McEwen and Mr. Eric Sprott, Mr. Larry Childress, a Global Commodity Group based in Singapore and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) post close of its strategic investment announced January 29, 2025.

For more information please contact:

Goliath Resources Limited

Mr. Roger Rosmus

Founder and CEO

Tel: +1.416.488.2887

roger@goliathresources.com

www.goliathresourcesltd.com

Other

