Hillman to Present at the Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

CINCINNATI, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, announced its management team will participate at the upcoming Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference.

Hillman’s President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Michael Adinolfi, Chief Financial Officer Rocky Kraft, and Executive Chairman Doug Cahill will hold one-on-one meetings on Tuesday March 4, 2025, and Mr. Adinolfi will give a formal presentation on Wednesday March 5, 2025.

Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Time: 8:05 a.m. Eastern time
Live webcast and replay: https://wsw.com/webcast/rj131/hlmn/1596735

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Hillman management, please contact your Raymond James representative, or email IR@hillmangroup.com.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.
Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) is a leading provider of hardware-related products and solutions to home improvement, hardware, and farm and fleet retailers across North America. Renowned for its commitment to customer service, Hillman has differentiated itself with its competitive moat built on direct-to-store shipping, a dedicated in-store sales and service team of over 1,200 professionals, and over 60 years of product and industry experience. Hillman’s extensive portfolio includes hardware solutions (fasteners, screws, nuts and bolts), protective solutions (work gloves, jobsite storage and protective gear), and robotic and digital solutions (key duplication and tag engraving). Leveraging its world-class distribution network, Hillman regularly earns vendor of the year recognition from top customers. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillman.com.

Contact
Michael Koehler
Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury
513-826-5495
IR@hillmangroup.com

Hillman to Present at the Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

