Explore Industrial Valves Market - Size, Share, Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2029

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Industrial Valve market is anticipated to grow from USD 95.58 billion in 2024 to USD 121.67 billion by 2029 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The growth in infrastructure projects, higher investments in the energy sector, enhanced manufacturing standards, and stricter regulatory frameworks are driving this positive trend. Furthermore, the rising adoption of specialized valves is boosting the industrial valve market. For instance, in solar power plants, control valves regulate the flow of heat transfer fluids, ensuring optimal energy conversion. Wind turbines also rely on valves to manage hydraulic fluids, which are crucial for the smooth functioning of turbine mechanisms.

Browse 160 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 290 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Industrial Valves Market - Global Forecast to 2029"

Industrial Valves Market Size, Share, Analysis & Growth Opportunities:

Industrial Valves Market Size

The global industrial valves market is projected to grow from USD 80.4 billion in 2023 to USD 99.8 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. This growth is driven by increasing demand from healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, the establishment of smart cities, and the rapid deployment of connected networks for valve condition monitoring.

Industrial Valves Market Share

The industrial valves market is characterized by a diverse range of players, with key companies holding significant market shares due to their extensive product portfolios and global reach. Market share distribution is influenced by factors such as technological advancements, regional demand, and adherence to varying valve standards across different regions. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a dominant market due to rapid industrialization and infrastructure development.

Industrial Valves Market Analysis

The industrial valves market is experiencing steady growth, propelled by the need for efficient flow control solutions across various industries, including oil & gas, water & wastewater treatment, and power generation. Technological innovations, such as valve condition monitoring and the integration of IoT, are enhancing operational efficiency and safety. However, challenges such as high capital investment and varying regional standards pose constraints to market expansion.

Industrial Valves Market Growth Opportunities

Significant growth opportunities in the industrial valves market arise from the increasing establishment of new power plants and the revamping of existing ones, necessitating advanced valve solutions. The development of smart cities and the adoption of connected networks offer avenues for innovative valve technologies, including real-time condition monitoring. Additionally, the rising demand in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors presents potential for market expansion.

In 2029, Asia Pacific is Projected to Hold the Highest CAGR of the Overall Industrial Valve Market

In 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the largest share of the overall industrial valves market. Industrial valves market for the water & wastewater treatment industry in Asia Pacific is expected to continue to grow at a significant rate in the near future as well. Asia Pacific serves as the global manufacturing powerhouse, significantly driving the demand for industrial valves. China accounts for about 35% of the world's manufacturing output, reasserting its position as the world's leading manufacturing hub. India is rapidly emerging as a significant manufacturing destination, with total inbound foreign direct investment (FDI) in its manufacturing sector reaching USD 165.1 billion— 69% up over the last decade, primarily driven by production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes.

By Valve Type, Safety Valve segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029.

Safety valves can be used for industry applications like oil and gas, energy and power, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, metal and mining, and water and wastewater treatment. Safety valves should be highly dependable to ensure their protection during the vacuum effect brought by cold rinsing, which occurs when the vacuum effect is happening right after hot cleaning, or when blocking gas supply in emptying. The rising application of safety valves in critical processes of oil & gas, chemical, energy & power industries to release excess pressure and protect equipment and people from damage would boost the growth of the industrial safety valves market during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Valve Market

Rapid industrialization, particularly in emerging economies, has driven demand for industrial valves in oil and gas, power generation, chemicals, and manufacturing sectors.

Infrastructure projects, especially in emerging economies, demand valves for applications in water distribution, wastewater treatment, and energy generation.

The pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries require stringent quality and hygiene standards, driving the need for specialized and high-performance valves.

Low-cost valve offerings from local manufacturers challenge global players and create market ambiguity due to similar products and limited differentiation, posing a challenge to market growth.

