Electronic Health Record (EHR) Apps Market to Hit USD 1.66 Bn by 2032 | SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report by SNS Insider, The Electronic Health Record (EHR) Apps Market was valued at USD 777.8 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,664.4 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period 2024-2032;Market analysisThe transition from paper-based records to digital systems is a key driver of the EHR apps market. In anticipation of increased documentation, demands, and requirements, governments around the world are implementing policies on Electronic Health Record (EHR) adoption to facilitate healthcare delivery and reduce administrative burdens. For example, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), observed in 2023 that 90% of U.S. hospitals have adopted certified EHR systems as a result of incentives available through the Meaningful Use Program. Likewise, the Digital Health Strategy of the European Union promotes interoperability and data exchange between EU member states, driving the growth of the market even further. Another aspect to consider is the growing integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into EHR systems, making them more capable of performing tasks that facilitate predictive analytics and personalized care for each patient.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5811 Market Segmentation AnalysisBy TypeIn 2023, the Android segment held the largest revenue share 84% owing to the high penetration of the EHR-based apps market. The availability of low-cost devices and a wider range of mobile hardware, not to mention access in emerging markets, results in Android being the platform of choice. The open-source nature of the Backend as a Service also allows for cheaper app development, thus pushing the adoption among healthcare providers. iOS-based EHR apps are popular among private clinics and high-end healthcare facilities. There are several reasons why iOS users prefer iOS-based EHR apps for the private clinic and elite healthcare establishment. Both platforms are integrating advanced features like AI and cloud storage, enhancing their appeal. The competition between Android and iOS continues to drive innovation, ensuring robust and scalable EHR solutions for diverse healthcare needs.By ApplicationIn 2023, the administrative segment dominated the market with 33% revenue share. EHR apps make managing tasks such as patient records storage and retrieval, scheduling appointments, and billing easier less error-prone and more efficient. The clinical part is also rapidly growing as apps support clinical decision making, medication management, and patient monitoring. Such features improve the quality of care and lessen the burden on healthcare workers. Patient engagement is a fast-growing segment that allows patients to access their health records, send messages to their providers, and manage care plans. This trend of focusing on the patient experience at the forefront of healthcare is pushing EHR app innovations that make them an integral part of a new approach to healthcare delivery.By End UseThe hospitals segment generated 54% of the market revenue in 2023, propelled by the need for capable management of information related to patient data. EHR applications enable different departments to share data without any hindrances leading to a better coordination of care and a better patient outcome. Ambulatory care is the fastest-growing segment, as the outpatient facilities adopting EHR systems for efficient delivery. EHR apps are widely used by specialty clinics and diagnostic centers for better functional approach. The home healthcare sector is growing as well, with applications enabling remote patient monitoring and care coordination. As healthcare shifts towards decentralized models, EHR apps are becoming essential for ensuring continuity of care and improving accessibility, especially in rural and underserved areas.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5811 Regional InsightsNorth America was the leading revenue contributor in 2023, with a share of 37%, due to high expenditure on healthcare IT, strong government support, and widespread adoption of EHR systems. The U.S. is a major contributor to the market, with initiatives like the 21st Century Cures Act promoting interoperability and patient access to health data. Canada is also witnessing significant growth with government investments within its digital health infrastructure. The Asia-Pacific region (APAC) is projected to grow the fastest over the forecast period, due to high-speed digitalization, rising investments in healthcare, and government initiatives to enhance access to healthcare in the region. Countries including China, India and Japan are massively investing in digital health infrastructure, and in India’s case, one such program, the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), is incentivizing EHR system adoption.Recent Developments• In 2023, Epic Systems Corporation launched a new version of its EHR app, featuring enhanced AI-driven analytics and improved interoperability with other healthcare systems.• In January 2024, Cerner Corporation received FDA approval for its next-generation EHR app, which integrates advanced clinical decision support tools and real-time patient monitoring capabilities.Key Players in Electronic Health Record (EHR) Apps Market• Epic Systems Corporation (EpicCare Ambulatory, MyChart)• Cerner Corporation (now Oracle Health) (Cerner Millennium, PowerChart)• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (now Veradigm Inc.) (Sunrise EHR, TouchWorks EHR)• MEDITECH (Expanse EHR, MEDITECH as a Service)• NextGen Healthcare (NextGen Office, NextGen Enterprise)• eClinicalWorks (eClinicalWorks EHR, Healow)• Athenahealth (AthenaClinicals, AthenaOne)• Greenway Health (Intergy, Prime Suite)• Practice Fusion (Practice Fusion EHR, Patient Fusion)• Kareo (now part of Tebra) (Kareo Clinical, Kareo Billing)• GE Healthcare (Centricity EMR, Centricity Practice Solution)• McKesson Corporation (Paragon, Horizon Clinicals)• Siemens Healthineers (Soarian Clinicals, Syngo)• Philips Healthcare (Tasy EMR, IntelliSpace)• IBM Watson Health (Merge EHR, Watson Health EHR)• Amazing Charts (Amazing Charts EHR, CareTracker PM)• DrChrono (DrChrono EHR, OnPatient)• AdvancedMD (AdvancedEHR, AdvancedPM)• CareCloud (CareCloud Charts, CareCloud Central)• Wellsoft Corporation (Wellsoft EDIS, Wellsoft EHR)Buy Full Research Report on Electronic Health Record (EHR) Apps Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5811 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. 