Tilray Brands Announces 420 Concert with Multi-Platinum Artist Don Toliver

Celebrate 420 with Tilray’s Leading Cannabis Brands and Nationwide Activations Across Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, is set to elevate 420 celebrations across Canada with a series of dynamic consumer and industry events. This year's 420 festivities will spotlight Tilray's leading recreational cannabis brands—Good Supply, Redecan, Broken Coast, and XMG—through nationwide activations, pop-up events, and a marquee concert featuring multi-platinum artist Don Toliver on April 17, 2025, at Rebel, the iconic venue in Toronto, Ontario.

Set to be an unforgettable night, the Redecan 420 OG concert is designed to immerse attendees in a celebration of cannabis culture through music, interactive experiences, and exclusive perks. Don Toliver, renowned for his chart-topping tracks “No Idea,” “After Party,” “No Pole,” and “Bandit,” will headline the event, promising an electrifying performance that encapsulates the essence of 420. Celebrating alongside Redecan—a legacy Canadian cannabis brand that has grown from the ground up—420 OG emphasizes the community that has flourished over the years within cannabis culture, with a shared passion and deep-rooted respect for the plant.

420 OG Concert with Don Toliver Details:

When: Thursday, April 17th, 2025. Doors open at 8:00 PM

Where: Rebel, 11 Polson Street, Toronto, ON

Tickets: TicketWeb



In celebration of 420, the first 100 tickets will be available for just $42.00, starting March 3rd, 2025. These early access tickets can be purchased through Rebel and TicketWeb. The remaining tickets will be priced between $100 and $200.

Also at the concert, Redecan will introduce its unique and brand-new live resin product in its portfolio. The new LEGIT LIVE RESIN vapes are made from 100% fresh frozen flower, with no added terpenes. The vape comes in the brand’s most popular strains, Purple Churro and Animal Runtz, and comes in a 1.2g all-in-one format with a max THC of 1000mg.





Blair MacNeil, President of Tilray Canada, states, “We are thrilled to bring Canadians a 420 celebration like never before. Our concert with Don Toliver will be a monumental event, but the excitement doesn't stop there. Through our nationwide activations, we aim to create meaningful, educational, and immersive experiences for cannabis enthusiasts across the country. This is more than just a celebration—it's an opportunity to connect with our community, share our passion for cannabis, and showcase the innovation and quality of our brands."

Don’t miss out on the ultimate 420 celebration featuring Don Toliver. Get your tickets now! Follow @Tilray on all social media channels. for updates on 420 activations.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray.

