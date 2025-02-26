Photronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended February 2, 2025.

“We achieved top-line results in line with our expectations and reflective of seasonal demand patterns,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “Within Integrated Circuits (IC) and Flat Panel Display (FPD) end markets, we observed favorable demand for high-end products while the most mature mainstream masks were impacted by general market softness. In IC, photomasks supporting node migration and memory were particularly strong. In FPD, we continue to strategically leverage our IC technical expertise to drive our market leading position and market share gains. We remain cautious about 2025, while we continue to manage costs and optimize product mix to deliver margins.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Revenue was $212.1 million, down 2% year-over-year and 5% sequentially.

GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $42.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared with $26.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024 and $33.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $32.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared with $29.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024 and $37.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

IC revenue was $154.0 million, down 2% year-over-year and 6% sequentially.

FPD revenue was $58.1 million, down 1% from the same quarter last year and 1% sequentially.

Cash generated from operating activities was $78.5 million, cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $35.2 million, and cash returned to shareholders through share repurchases was $4.6 million.

Cash at the end of the quarter was $642.2 million, and Debt was $2.7 million.



Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Photronics expects Revenue to be between $208 million and $216 million and non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.44 and $0.50 per diluted share.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 55 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss), Net income (loss) per share, or any other measure of consolidated results under U.S. GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated statement of income and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations below.





PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 2, October 31, January 28, 2025 2024 2024 Revenue $ 212,138 $ 222,628 $ 216,334 Cost of goods sold 136,603 140,326 137,079 Gross Profit 75,535 82,302 79,255 Gross margin % 35.6 % 37.0 % 36.6 % Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 19,101 21,008 18,321 Research and development 4,257 5,285 3,445 Total Operating Expenses 23,358 26,293 21,766 Other operating (loss) gain - (182 ) - Operating Income 52,177 55,827 57,489 Operating Margin 24.6 % 25.1 % 26.6 % Non-operating (loss) income, net 24,981 (1,034 ) (3,747 ) Income Before Income Tax Provision 77,158 54,793 53,742 Income tax provision 18,901 14,568 14,660 Net Income 58,257 40,225 39,082 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 15,406 6,356 12,902 Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 42,851 $ 33,869 $ 26,180 Earnings per share attributed to Photronics, Inc. shareholders: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.55 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.54 $ 0.42 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 62,093 61,863 61,455 Diluted 62,661 62,456 62,283







PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) February 2, October 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 642,200 $ 598,485 Short-term investments - 42,184 Accounts receivable 188,438 200,830 Inventories 57,583 56,527 Other current assets 32,613 33,036 Total current assets 920,834 931,062 Property, plant and equipment, net 749,809 745,257 Other assets 34,028 35,740 Total assets $ 1,704,671 $ 1,712,059 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,631 $ 17,972 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 160,012 165,839 Total current liabilities 162,643 183,811 Long-term debt 21 25 Other liabilities 47,798 47,464 Equity: Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,127,749 1,120,864 Noncontrolling interests 366,460 359,895 Total equity 1,494,209 1,480,759 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,704,671 $ 1,712,059







PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 2, January 28, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 58,257 $ 39,082 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,792 20,702 Share-based compensation 3,334 2,573 Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (3,917 ) (20,849 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 78,466 41,508 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (35,200 ) (43,314 ) Purchases of short-term investments - (2,436 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 41,482 2,500 Government incentives 620 1,091 Other (57 ) (56 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,845 (42,215 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of debt (15,343 ) (1,194 ) Common stock repurchases (4,573 ) - Proceeds from share-based arrangements 1,433 936 Net settlements of restricted stock awards (1,995 ) (2,613 ) Net cash used in financing activities (20,478 ) (2,871 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (21,202 ) 13,026 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 43,631 9,448 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 601,243 501,867 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 644,874 $ 511,315







PHOTRONICS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Net income and Earnings per Share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to Non-GAAP Net income and Earnings per Share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months ended February 2, October 31, January 28, 2025 2024 2024 GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 42,851 $ 33,869 $ 26,180 FX (gain) loss (18,443 ) 7,758 8,909 Estimated tax effects of FX (gain) loss 5,152 (1,936 ) (2,244 ) Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above 2,823 (2,637 ) (2,939 ) Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 32,383 $ 37,054 $ 29,906 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 62,661 62,456 62,283 GAAP Diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 0.68 $ 0.54 $ 0.42 Effects of non-GAAP adjustments above (0.16 ) 0.05 0.06 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 0.52 $ 0.59 $ 0.48



