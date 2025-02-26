Winnebago Industries to Present at the 46th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor recreation product manufacturer, today announced that Bryan Hughes, the company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Ray Posadas, vice president of investor relations and market intelligence, will participate in a fireside chat at the 46th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8:05 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Winnebago Industries’ investor relations website at http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for 90 days.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta Boat brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contacts

Investors: Ray Posadas

ir@winnebagoind.com

Media: Dan Sullivan

media@winnebagoind.com

