Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 5th

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced its participation in the Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference being held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.

Amanda Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer, and Catherine Dunleavy, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will host a presentation on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 9:50am ET and hold meetings with investors throughout the day. The audio portion of the presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.olaplex.com/, and will remain there for 90 days following the event.

About OLAPLEX

OLAPLEX is a foundational health and beauty company powered by breakthrough innovation and the professional hairstylist. Born in the lab and brought to the chair, our products are designed to enable Pros and their clients to achieve their best results and to provide consumers with a holistic healthy hair regimen. Founded in 2014, OLAPLEX revolutionized prestige hair care with its category creating Complete Bond Technology™, which works by protecting, strengthening and relinking all three bonds during and after hair services. Since then, OLAPLEX has expanded into a full suite of hair health formulas. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold globally through an omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Contacts:

Investors:

ICR, Inc.

Allison Malkin

Partner

allison.malkin@icrinc.com

Financial Media:

Lisa Bobroff

Vice President, Global Communications & Consumer Engagement

lisa.bobroff@olaplex.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.