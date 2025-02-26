Submit Release
REMINDER: Stella-Jones Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Fourth Quarter Results

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ). 

   
OPEN TO: Investors, analysts and all interested parties
DATE: Thursday, February 27, 2025
TIME: 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time
LIVE WEBCAST: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-781-821-877
CALL: 1-800 206-4400
   

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKET OPENS THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH GLOBE NEWSWIRE.

Please log on or dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to attend at this time, you may access a web recording of the meeting at the following link: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-781-821-877. This recording will be available on Thursday, February 27, 2025 as of 1:00 PM EST until 11:59 PM EST on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of pressure-treated wood products, focused on supporting infrastructure that is essential to the delivery of electrical distribution and transmission, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with wood utility poles and North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network. For more information, visit: www.stella-jones.com.

INQUIRIES

Stephanie Corrente
Director, Corporate Communications
Stella-Jones Inc.
communications@stella-jones.com


