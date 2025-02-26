Dycom Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results and Provides Outlook

Fourth Quarter Highlights

(All metrics compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024)

Contract revenues of $1.085 billion , up 13.9%

Adjusted EBITDA of $116.4 million , or 10.7% of contract revenues, up 89 basis points

Net income of $32.7 million , or $1.11 per common share diluted

Adjusted Net Income of $34.5 million; Adjusted EPS of $1.17 per common share diluted, up 48.1%

Total backlog of $7.760 billion as of January 25, 2025

Repurchased 200,000 shares for $35.9 million

Annual Highlights

(All metrics compared to fiscal 2024)

Contract revenues of $4.702 billion, up 12.6%

Adjusted EBITDA of $576.3 million, or 12.3% of contract revenues

Net income of $233.4 million , or $7.92 per common share diluted

Adjusted Net Income of $248.7 million; Adjusted EPS of $8.44 per common share diluted, up 24.5%

Operating Cash Flow of $349.1 million, up 34.8%

Repurchased 410,000 shares for $65.6 million

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today reported its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and annual results.

“Dycom’s strong fourth quarter and fiscal year results reflect the successful execution of our strategy and our ability to meet growing industry demand while sustaining the highest level of quality in our work,” said Dan Peyovich, Dycom’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered strong growth in revenues, profitability and cash flows, and with ample liquidity we are well positioned to capitalize on opportunities that we expect to further drive long-term value. These achievements would not be possible without the dedication and hard work of the many men and women of Dycom, whose commitment to excellence remains the foundation for our continued success. I want to sincerely thank our team for their efforts. As we look ahead into fiscal 2026, we are optimistic about the prospects for our business and our industry. We remain focused on operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation, and delivering value for our customers, employees, and shareholders as we pursue our vision to be the people connecting America.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Contract revenues increased 13.9% to $1.085 billion for the quarter ended January 25, 2025, compared to $952.5 million in the year ago quarter. On an organic basis, contract revenues increased 7.4% after excluding contract revenues from acquired businesses that were not owned for the entirety of both the current and prior year quarters. Total contract revenues from acquired businesses were $61.5 million for the quarter ended January 25, 2025, compared to none in the prior year quarter. Additionally, the company recognized $67.9 million of storm restoration revenues during the quarter ended January 25, 2025, compared to none in the prior year quarter.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA increased to $116.4 million, or 10.7% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended January 25, 2025, compared to $93.7 million, or 9.8% of contract revenues, in the prior year quarter. On a GAAP basis, net income was $32.7 million, or $1.11 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended January 25, 2025, compared to $23.4 million, or $0.79 per common share diluted, in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income was $34.5 million, or $1.17 per common share diluted for the quarter ended January 25, 2025.

During the quarter ended January 25, 2025, the Company repurchased 200,000 shares of its common stock in open market transactions for $35.9 million at an average price of $179.27 per share.

Annual Results

Contract revenues increased 12.6% to $4.702 billion for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2025, compared to $4.176 billion in the prior year. On an organic basis, contract revenues increased 6.8% after excluding contract revenues from acquired businesses that were not owned for the entirety of both the current and prior years and $26.5 million of revenue from a change order and project closeout in the prior year as previously reported. Total contract revenues from acquired businesses were $379.7 million for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2025, compared to $102.7 million in the prior year. Additionally, the company recognized $114.2 million of storm restorations revenues during fiscal 2025, compared to none in fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA increased to $576.3 million, or 12.3% of contract revenues, for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2025, compared to $481.2 million, or 11.6% of contract revenues, in the prior year. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the prior year excludes $23.6 million, or 0.6% of contract revenues, of incremental benefit in EBITDA from the impacts of a change order and the closeout of several projects reported in the prior year.

On a GAAP basis, net income increased to $233.4 million, or $7.92 per common share diluted, for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2025, compared to $218.9 million, or $7.37 per common share diluted, in the prior year. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income increased to $248.7 million, or $8.44 per common share diluted for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2025, compared to $201.4 million, or $6.78 per common share diluted, in the prior year. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income for the prior year excludes $17.5 million, or $0.59 per common share diluted, of after-tax benefit from the impacts of a change order and the closeout of several projects reported in the prior year.

During the fiscal year ended January 25, 2025, the Company purchased 410,000 shares of its common stock in open market transactions for $65.6 million at an average price of $160.10 per share.

Outlook

Fiscal 2026 Annual Outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, the Company currently expects total contract revenues to increase 10% to 13% compared to fiscal 2025. Fiscal 2026 will include 53 weeks of operations due to our fiscal calendar, with the extra week occurring in the Company’s fiscal fourth quarter when operations are normally seasonally impacted by winter weather. Additionally, fiscal 2025 included $114.2 million of storm restoration services and we have not included storm restoration revenues in the fiscal 2026 outlook.

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Outlook

For the quarter ending April 26, 2025, the Company currently expects the following:

Contract revenues $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $130.6 million to $140.6 million Diluted Earnings per Common Share $1.50 to $1.73



For additional information regarding the Company’s outlook, please see the presentation materials available on the Company’s website posted in connection with the conference call discussed below.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, the Company may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures in the press release tables that follow.

Conference Call Information and Other Selected Data

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements include those related to the outlook for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026 and the quarter ending April 26, 2025, including, but not limited to, those statements found under the “Outlook” section of this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, estimates and projections, are made solely as of the date these statements are made, and are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and occurrences discussed in these forward-looking statements to differ materially from those referenced or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these known risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include future economic conditions and trends including the potential impacts of an inflationary economic environment, changes in government policies and laws affecting our business, including related to funding for infrastructure projects and tariff policies, changes to customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the availability and cost of materials, equipment and labor necessary to perform our work, the adequacy of the Company’s insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company’s assets may be impaired, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company’s projects, the impact to the Company’s backlog from project cancellations or postponements, the impacts of pandemics and public health emergencies, the impact of varying climate and weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation or regulatory actions involving the Company, the adequacy of our liquidity, the availability of financing to address our financials needs, the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, the impact of restrictions imposed by the Company’s credit agreement, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited January 25, 2025 January 27, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 92,670 $ 101,086 Accounts receivable, net 1,373,738 1,243,256 Contract assets 63,375 52,211 Inventories 127,255 108,565 Income tax receivable 2,963 2,665 Other current assets 34,629 42,253 Total current assets 1,694,630 1,550,036 Property and equipment, net 541,921 444,909 Operating lease right-of-use assets 112,151 76,348 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 550,076 420,945 Other assets 46,589 24,647 Total assets $ 2,945,367 $ 2,516,885 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 223,490 $ 222,121 Current portion of debt 10,000 17,500 Contract liabilities 73,548 39,122 Accrued insurance claims 46,686 44,466 Operating lease liabilities 35,823 32,015 Income taxes payable 30,636 3,861 Other accrued liabilities 166,970 147,219 Total current liabilities 587,153 506,304 Long-term debt 933,212 791,415 Accrued insurance claims - non-current 49,836 49,447 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 76,928 44,110 Deferred tax liabilities, net - non-current 32,172 49,562 Other liabilities 26,969 21,391 Total liabilities 1,706,270 1,462,229 Total stockholders’ equity 1,239,097 1,054,656 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,945,367 $ 2,516,885





DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Unaudited Quarter Quarter Fiscal Year Fiscal Year Ended Ended Ended Ended January 25,

2025 January 27,

2024 January 25,

2025 January 27,

2024 Contract revenues $ 1,084,526 $ 952,455 $ 4,702,014 $ 4,175,574 Costs of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization 887,947 791,378 3,769,877 3,361,815 General and administrative1 88,115 72,975 393,030 327,674 Depreciation and amortization 54,794 45,306 198,571 163,092 Total 1,030,856 909,659 4,361,478 3,852,581 Interest expense, net (16,052 ) (15,002 ) (60,994 ) (52,603 ) Loss on debt extinguishment2 — — (965 ) — Other income, net 6,617 3,981 29,213 21,609 Income before income taxes 44,235 31,775 307,790 291,999 Provision for income taxes3 11,565 8,357 74,377 73,076 Net income $ 32,670 $ 23,418 $ 233,413 $ 218,923 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 1.12 $ 0.80 $ 8.02 $ 7.46 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.11 $ 0.79 $ 7.92 $ 7.37 Shares used in computing earnings per common share: Basic 29,085,875 29,300,031 29,112,573 29,333,054 Diluted 29,458,569 29,713,204 29,481,791 29,698,926





DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited CONTRACT REVENUES, NON-GAAP ORGANIC CONTRACT REVENUES, AND GROWTH % Quarter Quarter Fiscal Year Fiscal Year Ended Ended Ended Ended January 25,

2025 January 27,

2024 January 25,

2025 January 27,

2024 Contract Revenues - GAAP $ 1,084,526 $ 952,455 $ 4,702,014 $ 4,175,574 Contract Revenues - GAAP Growth % 13.9 % 12.6 % Contract Revenues - GAAP $ 1,084,526 $ 952,455 $ 4,702,014 $ 4,175,574 Revenues from acquired businesses4 (61,495 ) — (379,700 ) (102,692 ) Impacts of a change order and closeout of several projects5 — — — (26,539 ) Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues $ 1,023,031 $ 952,455 $ 4,322,314 $ 4,046,343 Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues Growth % 7.4 % 6.8 %



For comparability to other companies in the industry, the Company includes storm restoration revenues from businesses that are included for the entirety of both the current and prior year periods in its Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues beginning with the results reported for the quarter and fiscal year ended January 25, 2025.

NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA Quarter Quarter Fiscal Year Fiscal Year Ended Ended Ended Ended January 25,

2025 January 27,

2024 January 25,

2025 January 27,

2024 Reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 32,670 $ 23,418 $ 233,413 $ 218,923 Interest expense, net 16,052 15,002 60,994 52,603 Provision for income taxes 11,565 8,357 74,377 73,076 Depreciation and amortization 54,794 45,306 198,571 163,092 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization ("EBITDA") 115,081 92,083 567,355 507,694 Gain on sale of fixed assets (7,696 ) (4,618 ) (36,461 ) (28,348 ) Stock-based compensation expense 8,991 6,217 40,320 25,457 Loss on debt extinguishment2 — — 965 — Acquisition integration costs6 — — 4,163 — Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 116,376 $ 93,682 $ 576,342 $ 504,803 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract revenues 10.7 % 9.8 % 12.3 % 12.1 % Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impacts of a change

order and closeout of several projects5 $ 481,182 Contract revenues, excluding impacts of a change order and

closeout of several projects5 $ 4,149,035 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract revenues, excluding

impacts of a change order and closeout of several projects5 11.6 %





DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Unaudited NET INCOME, NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME, DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Quarter Quarter Fiscal Year Fiscal Year Ended Ended Ended Ended January 25, 2025 January 27, 2024 January 25, 2025 January 27, 2024 Reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 32,670 $ 23,418 $ 233,413 $ 218,923 Pre-Tax Adjustments: Stock-based compensation modification7 2,122 — 11,419 — Acquisition integration costs6 — — 4,163 — Loss on debt extinguishment2 — — 965 — Tax Adjustments: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (261 ) — (1,229 ) — Total adjustments, net of tax 1,861 — 15,318 — Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income $ 34,531 $ 23,418 $ 248,731 $ 218,923 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, excluding impacts of a change

order and closeout of several projects5 $ 201,443 Reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share to Non-GAAP

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share: GAAP diluted earnings per common share $ 1.11 $ 0.79 $ 7.92 $ 7.37 Total adjustments, net of tax 0.06 — 0.52 — Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 1.17 $ 0.79 $ 8.44 $ 7.37 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share,

excluding impacts of a change order and closeout of several projects5 $ 6.78 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per

Common Share 29,458,569 29,713,204 29,481,791 29,698,926 Amounts in table above may not add due to rounding.



DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In the Company’s quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, it may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company believes that the presentation of certain Non-GAAP financial measures in these materials provides information that is useful to investors because it allows for a more direct comparison of the Company’s performance for the period reported with the Company’s performance in prior periods. The Company cautions that Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported GAAP results. Management defines the Non-GAAP financial measures used as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues - contract revenues from businesses that are included for the entirety of both the current and prior year periods, excluding certain non-recurring items. Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue change percentage is calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues from the comparable prior year period divided by the comparable prior year period Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues. Management believes Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s revenue performance with prior periods. For comparability to other companies in the industry, the Company includes storm restoration revenues from businesses that are included for the entirety of both the current and prior year periods in its Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues beginning with the results reported for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 25, 2025.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of fixed assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s operating performance with prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies with different capital structures or tax rates.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - GAAP net income before certain non-recurring items and the related tax impact. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s operating performance with prior periods.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share - Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Management excludes or adjusts each of the items identified below from Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share:

Stock-based compensation modification - During the quarter ended July 27, 2024, the Company announced its CEO succession plan and transition. In connection with this transition, the Company incurred stock-based compensation modification expense. The Company excludes the impact of the modification because the Company believes it is not indicative of its underlying results or ongoing operations.

Loss on debt extinguishment - Loss on debt extinguishment includes the write-off of deferred financing fees in connection with the amendment of the Company’s credit agreement during the quarter ended July 27, 2024. Management believes excluding the loss on debt extinguishment from the Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures assists investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and provides management with a consistent measure for assessing the current and historical financial results.

Acquisition integration costs – The Company incurred costs of approximately $4.2 million in connection with the integration of a business acquired during the quarter ended October 26, 2024. The exclusion of the acquisition integration costs from the Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a consistent measure for assessing financial results.

Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments - The tax impact of pre-tax adjustments reflects the Company’s estimated tax impact of specific adjustments and the effective tax rate used for financial planning for the applicable period.

Notes

1 Includes stock-based compensation expense of $9.0 million and $6.2 million for the quarters ended January 25, 2025 and January 27, 2024, respectively, and $40.3 million and $25.5 million for the fiscal years ended January 25, 2025 and January 27, 2024, respectively.

2 During the fiscal year ended January 25, 2025, the Company recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of approximately $1.0 million in connection with the amendment of its credit agreement.

3 Provision for income taxes includes a tax expense of less than $0.1 million for the quarter ended January 25, 2025 and a tax benefit of less than $0.1 million for the quarter ended January 27, 2024 resulting from the vesting and exercise of share-based awards. Provision for income taxes for the fiscal years ended January 25, 2025 and January 27, 2024 include benefits resulting from the vesting and exercise of share-based awards of approximately $9.8 million and $2.9 million, respectively.

4 Amounts represent contract revenues from acquired businesses that were not owned for the entirety of both the current and prior year periods.

5 The impacts of a change order and the closeout of several projects increased contract revenues by $26.5 million for the fiscal year ended January 27, 2024. After the impacts of certain other costs, these items contributed $23.6 million to Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended January 27, 2024. As a result, reported Adjusted EBITDA was increased by 0.6% as a percentage of contract revenues, for the fiscal year ended January 27, 2024. On an after-tax basis, these items contributed approximately $17.5 million to reported net income, or $0.59 per common share diluted, for the fiscal year ended January 27, 2024.

6 The Company incurred costs of approximately $4.2 million in connection with the integration of a business acquired during the quarter ended October 26, 2024.

7 In connection with the Company’s CEO succession plan and transition completed in November 2024, the Company incurred stock-based compensation modification expense of $2.1 million and $11.4 million during the quarter and fiscal year ended January 25, 2025, respectively, related to previously issued equity awards.



